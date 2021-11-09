Early voting numbers in Lafayette Parish have been exceptionally low ahead of Saturday's election.

"It was bad," said Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Charlene Menard. "All I can tell you is it was very bad. We had maybe 300 a day."

Just 2,670 people cast their votes in the parish during early voting Oct. 30 through Nov. 6.

Of those votes, 1,375 were cast at the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Office downtown, 318 at the Martin Luther King Recreational Center in north Lafayette, and 977 at the East Regional Public Library in Youngsville.

The rec center and library were established just last year as new early voting locations in the parish. All three sites were far busier during early voting ahead of the 2020 presidential election when between 3,600 and 5,000 people cast early votes per day.

Even elections with local candidates, such as Lafayette mayor-president races, attract about 2,000 Lafayette Parish voters per day ahead of election day, Menard said.

"Always when we have props or constitutional amendments, it's a very low turnout," Menard said. "The only candidate we have in this election is the two ladies just in the city of Youngsville."

Republicans Patricia Lanier and Kayla Menard Reaux are vying for a seat on the Youngsville City Council in Saturday's election. Simone Champagne, who served as Youngsville's chief administrative officer from 2014 to 2020, has temporarily filled the position vacated in January by Jamey Abshire, who resigned to accept a leadership role in the parks and recreation department of the Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Other items on Saturday's ballot include four statewide constitutional amendments, four parishwide tax renewals and two citywide tax renewals.

The statewide constitutional amendments up for consideration include:

CA NO. 1 (Act 131, 2021) — Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax

CA NO. 2 (Act 134, 2021) — Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes

CA NO. 3 (Act 132, 2021) — Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes

CA NO. 4 (Act 157, 2021) — Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected

The parishwide tax renewals up for consideration include:

Lafayette Regional Airport, 1.71 mills renewal for 10 years

Parishwide drainage, 3.85 mills continuation for 10 years

Lafayette Parish Library, 1.84 mills renewal for 10 years

Lafayette Parish Public Health, 2.21 mills rededication

The citywide tax renewals include:

Lafayette Police salary and benefits, 3 mills renewal for 10 years

Lafayette Fire salary and benefits, 2 mills renewal for 10 years

View your sample ballot or find your polling place at geauxvote.com.