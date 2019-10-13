The new, separate Lafayette City and Parish councils are beginning to take shape, but three seats — two on the City Council and one on the Parish Council — have yet to be decided.
Candidates seeking to represent the north and northeastern portions of the city, including downtown, and candidates hoping to represent the southeastern portion of the parish, including Youngsville and Broussard, will face a runoff on Nov. 16.
Incumbent Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Pat Lewis, a Democrat, will face Republican newcomer Mark Pope in a runoff to represent the new Lafayette City Council District 1, which includes the northern portion of the city.
Pope, who worked for Lafayette Consolidated Government 27 years and now works in radio, led the race with 32% of the vote.
"I'll have a totally new game plan," Pope said Sunday. "Stay tuned for results. Intense analysis, targeted marketing or where I campaign based on that analysis, new media strategy, new advertising strategy and mainly staying in touch with the constituents I will serve. And lots of surprises to come."
Lewis, who is retired from the Lafayette Parish school system, had 31% of the vote. Lewis was elected to the Lafayette City-Parish Council District 3 seat four years ago.
"I'm working hard, just trying to get my supporters out there to come back and vote the second time around," Lewis said Sunday. "I'm trying to get support from the candidates that didn't make the runoff."
Eliminated from the race during Saturday's election were Democrats John Ford, Sarah Gauthier Roy and Matthew Sias.
Democrats Janet Jackson and Glenn Lazard will face off to represent the Lafayette City Council's District 5, primarily made of the northeastern portion of the city, including downtown and much of the area Kenneth Boudreaux represented in District 4 on the Lafayette City-Parish Council. Boudreaux is term-limited and could not run for a position on the new City Council.
Lazard, an attorney, led with 39% of the vote.
"I think we're just going to keep on doing what we're doing," Lazard said Sunday. "We're going to reconfirm the commitment we got in the primary, present our message and just try to convince them that I am the most qualified candidate to assume the District 5 seat on the Council."
Jackson, director of Xhouse Outreach Ministry, had 38% of the vote.
"Of course, I have a strategy," Jackson said Sunday. "Part of my strategy is continually engaging the citizens of District 5. My goal is to help our community to preserve our culture, position and prepare ourselves for growth, and build relationships built on truth and integrity while demonstrating leadership that works."
Eliminated from the race after Saturday's election were Lionel Rodriguez, an Independent, and Aaron Staten, who has no party affiliation.
The remaining Lafayette City Council seats decided over the weekend include: Andy Naquin for District 2, Liz Hebert for District 3 and Nanette Cook for District 4.
Republicans Jeremy Hidalgo and Josh Carlson will face a runoff to represent the new Lafayette Parish Council's District 3, which spans the southeastern portion of the parish, including Youngsville and Broussard.
Hidalgo, a small business owner and chief operations officer for the city of Broussard, led with 41% of the vote. Hidalgo also holds the District 9 seat on the Lafayette Parish School Board.
"We're just going to keep working," Hidalgo said Saturday night. "We're full speed ahead. We're going to keep sending our message out. We feel like we're going to have some solid endorsements. At the end of the day, my platform has been broad, but it's about working together and forming relationships. That's important, and I think we're going to see more of it."
Carlson, a school technology director who owns an IT consulting firm, had 31% of the vote.
"We're going to treat this race like it's a brand new race," Carlson said Saturday night. "We're going to continue to walk neighborhoods, make phone calls and try to meet with as many of the voters as possible."
Eliminated from the race during Saturday's election were Republicans Mike Davis, an engineer, and Don Liprie, a doctor and hospital administrator.
The remaining Lafayette Parish Council seats determined over the weekend include: Bryan Tabor for District 1, Kevin Naquin for District 2, John Guilbeau for District 4 and Abraham Rubin Jr. for District 5.
The successful campaign to split up the Lafayette City-Parish Council last year centered on the city of Lafayette’s lack of a dedicated council, an anomaly among the parish’s six municipalities. That Lafayette Parish also lacked its own council was less often discussed.
The new five-member Lafayette City Council that takes office in January will have to navigate an uncertain budget process in conjunction with a new five-person Lafayette Parish Council and mayor-president.
When the new city council takes office in January, LUS will be governed only by city council members. The city council will vote on whether to approve the person selected by the mayor-president as LUS director, set utility rates and incur debt. The parish council will have no say in those decisions.
The implications of a dedicated Parish Council will span a range of issues, including two that have recently provoked hot debate: drainage and libraries. Those two priorities have been frequently pitted against each other over the past year, revealing underlying political dynamics within the existing consolidated council.
See a complete list of election results at the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.
Advocate staff writers Claire Taylor and Ben Myers contributed to this report.