The two Lafayette mayor-president candidates may face off in as many as three forums before the Nov. 12 runoff election.
Candidate Carlee Alm-LaBar, no party, last week criticized opponent Josh Guillory, a Republican, for not being available for five potential forums proposed by different civic organizations.
Guillory told The Acadiana Advocate last week he was still working as an attorney, had a wife and children and didn't see the point in another forum after participating in more than a half-dozen forums in the primary race.
Monday evening, Guillory proposed on Facebook and in a news release three debates he arranged with alternate dates, including one to be moderated by Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, a fellow Republican who is counseling Guillory on his campaign.
Before Robideaux announced in April he would not seek re-election, Alm-LaBar, a former city-parish government development and planning director, announced her candidacy for mayor-president.
"I have made time to commit to all three debates," Guillory wrote, "that feature new venues and entities that have not yet hosted forums or debates."
Alm-LaBar said she wasn't consulted on the proposed debate dates prior to Guillory posting his proposal on Facebook. She last spoke with KPEL/KATC about a forum Friday, but the news organizations had not received confirmation that Guillory would participate, she said.
"We're excited my opponent is willing to debate," Alm-LaBar said Monday evening. "Obviously I’m excited to debate so I’ll work to make myself available."
Despite her challenging Robideaux and his counseling Guillory on his campaign, Alm-LaBar said she will participate in that forum if she is available.
The forums proposed by Guillory are:
- At 7 p.m. Nov. 13 on KPEL radio, simulcast on KATC TV3, which previously hosted a forum with One Acadiana, with KPEL's Bernadette Lee as moderator.
- At 9 a.m. either Nov. 7 or Nov. 14 on 103.7 The Game radio during Robideaux's weekly broadcast, moderated by Robideaux.
- KADN TV station, to be taped and broadcast at 5 p.m. on NBC and 9:30 p.m. on Fox.
Early voting for the Nov. 16 election in Lafayette Parish is 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2-9, except Nov. 3, at the Registrar of Voters Office, 1010 Lafayette St., in downtown Lafayette.