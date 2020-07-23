Recently retired 16th Judicial District Court Judge Lori Landry on Thursday qualified to challenge sitting District Attorney Bo Duhé for his seat this fall, months after a contentious legal face off between the two when Duhé’s office attempted to remove Landry from hundreds of criminal cases.

Qualifying records on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website show Landry submitted paperwork Thursday to run for the seat, only days after retiring from her position as a district court judge for Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes. Landry and Duhé are currently the only two candidates in the running in the Nov. 3 election with qualifying closing Friday.

Landry submitted a resignation letter dated July 16 to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office and officially retired from her judicial position Tuesday.

Landry was first elected as the 16th Judicial District Court’s Division H judge in 2002 and her most recent term was slated to expire Dec. 31. She was the first Black woman to serve as an assistant district attorney in the 16th JDC and was also the first Black woman to serve as judge, according to her biography on the judicial website.

She worked in the district attorney’s office for over eight years before running for elected office.

Because Landry retired with less than a year remaining in her term, a special election does not need to be held to fill her seat, a letter from the Secretary of State’s Office to the Louisiana Supreme Court said.

Duhé began his term as district attorney for Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes in January 2015 after an unopposed run to fill the seat vacated by longtime district attorney J. Phil Haney. Duhé joined the district attorney’s office as a prosecutor in 1993, according to an Advocate article.

His current term ends Jan. 10, 2021, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Tensions between the former district attorney’s office co-workers flared last fall.

Last fall, Duhé’s office filed hundreds of identical recusal motions against Landry, attempting to have her removed from over 300 criminal cases. The district attorney’s office began filing the motions Sept. 17 and argued Landry was “biased and prejudiced against this Office such that she cannot be fair or impartial.”

The motion claimed Landry made unfounded comments about the district attorney’s office being biased against Black defendants and bullied assistant district attorneys, victims and others between October 2015 and September 2019.

Supporters rallied at hearings for Landry’s case, arguing the district attorney’s office was attempting to subvert the voters’ will and unseat Landry without an election.

Duhé’s office agreed to drop the motions after four days of hearings in December where roughly a dozen district attorney’s office staff members testified to their interactions with Landry. On the fourth day, Landry and Duhé appeared before a packed courtroom and announced they would privately work to resolve their differences and improve communication for the good of the community.

“Bo and I, Judge Landry and District Attorney Duhé, we have talked as friends, colleagues, Christians and decided to do the right thing,” Landry said. “We stand before you and say we’re going to do better.”