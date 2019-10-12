The Lafayette Parish School Board races were sealed without runoffs Saturday night, with incumbents Tommy Angelle and Tehmi Chassion clenching third terms, and three new board members added to the nine-person body.
New members Kate Bailey Labue, District 7; Hannah Smith Mason, District 8; and former superintendent Donald Aguillard, District 9, each one handily over their opponents.
The 2019 school board election climate was drastically different than it was in 2014, when controversy surrounding then-superintendent Pat Cooper and his clashes with the school board cast a shadow over the election and emerged as a central issue.
This year a divisive single issue did not emerge, and candidates focused on topics including sustainable district growth, the selection of a new superintendent, facilities needs and student achievement.
All nine of the board seats were up for re-election this year, but four were settled without contention. Mary Morrison from District 1, Elroy Broussard from District 3, Britt Latiolais from District 5 and Justin Centanni from District 6 were re-elected without opposition.
Thirteen candidates, including the two incumbents, qualified to compete for the five remaining seats.
The new board will be responsible for selecting the district’s next superintendent when their term begins Jan. 1. Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair is under contract until June 30, 2020; Trosclair said when selected in April she’d be interested in the full-time position.
She replaced Aguillard, who retired in May after leading the school system for four years.
Click here to see full election results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
District 2
Incumbent Tommy Angelle beat out a crowded field to earn his third term on the board; after which he’ll be term limited. Angelle has been a longtime political fixture in Carencro, serving on the city council and as the city's mayor for over 20 years.
Angelle, 73, leveraged his governing experience and background as a former middle school teacher and assistant principal during his campaign. The school board member said he felt called to run again because he wants to continue improving the area’s schools.
He cited aging facilities, teacher recruitment and retention, and increased access to pre-kindergarten and supplemental education services as issues he’d like to continue addressing during his final term.
District 2 covers Carencro and some of north Lafayette, with Acadian Middle, Evangeline Elementary, Carencro Heights Elementary, Carencro Middle and Carencro High within the district’s boundaries.
District 4
Incumbent Tehmi Chassion clenched his third term on the board, besting challenger Erica Williams for a second time to represent District 4 on the Lafayette Parish School Board. Chassion went head to head with Williams in 2014, reclaiming his seat with 57 percent of the vote in that election.
The board member said he wants to build on the progress being made in the district’s struggling schools. He said the District 4 schools’ improved state letter grade scores are worth celebrating, but there’s still hard work ahead to improve overall student performance.
Chassion, 38, said he wants to focus on teacher recruitment and retention, selecting a strong superintendent and ensuring students’ individual needs are met as key issues he wants to focus on in his final term.
District 4 includes Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary, J.W. Faulk Elementary, Paul Breaux Middle, Northside High, the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy and LeRosen Preparatory School.
Heading into election night, Williams said she’d be open to running for the school board again in the future.
Three school board members – Jeremy Hidalgo, Erick Knezek and Dawn Morris – opted to step down from the board rather than run for re-election. Hidalgo instead ran for the District 3 seat on the newly created Lafayette Parish Council.
The wide open races attracted seven candidates combined; with two women running in Districts 7 and 8 and three men running in District 9.
District 7
Kate Bailey Labue beat out retired teacher Eva Green to replace Morris in District 7. Morris announced she wouldn’t seek re-election after serving one term on the board. Labue grew up in Lafayette, left in 1996 to attend LSU for her bachelor’s degree and juris doctor, and returned in 2012 with her husband, Jared Labue, and two children.
Labue, 41, is a former oil and gas transactional attorney and current LPSS parent. She promoted her legal background and history of non-profit leadership as strengths needed on the board as it plans to develop a new strategic plan for the growing school system.
The newly elected board member cited improved communication between the district and stakeholders, more public-private partnerships and innovative approaches to support sustainable growth as key issues she’d like to focus on during her tenure.
District 7 encompasses Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary, Katharine Drexel Elementary and Ovey Comeaux High in its boundaries.
District 8
Hannah Smith Mason, a local artist and LPSS parent, beat education advocate Diana Lennon to represent District 8 on the Lafayette Parish School Board. Mason replaces Erick Knezek, who announced he wouldn’t run for re-election after one term on the board.
Mason, 40, grew up in the area before leaving for 17 years and returned in 2014 with her family. Her three children attend Woodvale Elementary and L.J. Alleman Middle, and Mason recently served as the vice president of the Woodvale Parent-Teacher Committee.
The newly elected school board member identified improved communication, increased pride in the public school system and organizational efficiency as issues she’d like to focus on during her tenure.
District 8 includes Broadmoor Elementary, Milton Elementary and Middle, Woodvale Elementary and L.J. Alleman Middle.
District 9
Former superintendent Donald Aguillard leveraged his district leadership experience to win the District 9 seat, handily defeating competitors Hubert Gauthier and Diogo Tavares. He’ll replace Jeremy Hidalgo, who chose to forego a re-election bid to run for the newly established parish council.
Aguillard said he’s confident he can utilize his intimate knowledge of school system policies and the budgeting process to best serve the residents of District 9.
The newly elected board member said his intention is to utilize his experience and talents to continue serving the schoolchildren of Lafayette Parish. He said full-time work was too strenuous after his over 30-year career, but when Hidalgo announced he was stepping down, he saw an opportunity to continue serving that would also afford him more family time.
Aguillard cited transportation, rezoning, strategic growth planning and increasing professional development opportunities for teachers as key issues to focus on during his board tenure.
The district covers most of the southern swatch of the parish, including Youngsville and portions of Broussard. The area includes Ernest Gallet Elementary, Green T. Lindon Elementary, Martial F. Billeaud Elementary, Broussard Middle, Youngsville Middle and Southside High.