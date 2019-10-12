State Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, was re-elected to a third term representing District 43 in the state House of Representatives.
Bishop, who chairs the House natural resources and environment committee, says he plans to focus on drainage “so neighborhoods don’t flood.”
Bishop has served on multiple committees while in office. Some of these committees include the Commerce Committee, the House and Government Affairs Committee and the Appropriations Committee.
Bishop is from the Jeanerette area before moving to Lafayette after graduating from LSU in 1997. He is also involved in his family’s business, Baldwin Redi-Mix Concrete.
