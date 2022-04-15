Early voting begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and runs through April 23 for the April 30 Louisiana municipal general election. There is no early voting on Sunday. Early voting locations close at 6 p.m.
In Acadiana, there are only a handful of races. There are no ballot items in Lafayette Parish.
There are no statewide races or statewide ballot issues on the April 30 ballot. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates and ballot issues.
Requests for absentee ballots will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26. The deadline to submit a voted absentee ballot is Friday, April 29 by 4:30 p.m., not including military and overseas voters.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
A list of voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov.
Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
Races and issues on the ballot in Acadiana:
St. Landry Parish
School Board District 5
Jason Halphen, R
Bianca J. Vedell, NP
St. Martin Parish
St. Martinville Mayor
Melinda Narcisse "Mel" Mitchell, D
Jason Willis, D
St. Martinville Council, District 4
Janise Anthony, D
James "Lil Jimmy" Charles, D
St. Martinville Council, District 5
Florita "Flo" Chatman, D
Leander "Cush" Williams, D
Vermilion Parish
Abbeville Police Chief
Mike Hardy, R
William "Bill" Spearman, NP