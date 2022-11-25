BR.earlyvoting.102622 TS 13.jpg

Early voting begins Saturday for the 2022 Louisiana general election, including runoffs for races not decided in the Nov. 8 primary. Regular voting will occur Saturday, Dec. 10.

The ballot includes three statewide ballot issues and a handful of local runoff races. In addition, because one of the candidates, incumbent Mayor Velma D. Hendrix, died Nov. 8, Melville residents will be choosing from among four mayoral candidates.

Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates and issues.

Early voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 3, excluding Sundays. Lafayette Parish early voting locations are the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters, 1010 Lafayette St., Suite 313, Martin Luther King Recreation Center, 309 Cora St. and the East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road in Youngsville.

A full list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that voting times may be different at satellite offices.

Voters are asked to bring an ID with them. Voters without an ID will be allowed to cast a ballot after filling out an affidavit.

Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.

Statewide ballot issues:

Constitutional Amendment 1 — Requires U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana

Constitutional Amendment 2 — Requires Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission

Constitutional Amendment 3 — Requires Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission

Single-parish races:

ACADIA

Crowley Mayor

Chad Monceau, R

"Tim" Monceaux, R

Crowley Chief of Police

Scott Fogleman, R

Troy Hebert, D

EVANGELINE

Turkey Creek Mayor

Bert K. Campbell, R

Victoria "Vicki" Chaddrick, R

IBERIA

School Board, District 10

Suzette Boutte Charpentier, R

Rachel L. Segura, NP

LAFAYETTE

City Court

Roya Boustany, R

Jules Edwards III, NP

Scott Council , At-Large

Mark Moreau, R

"Chris" Richard, R

Scott Council, District 3

Lee Domingue, R

Danny Hollier, R

Scott Council, District 4

Blaine Roy, R

Kert Thomas, R

ST. LANDRY

Opelousas Mayor

Julius Alsandor, D

Charlee Renaud Lear, D

Grand Coteau Mayor

Annette M. Charles, D

Patrick N. Richard, D

Melville Mayor

Robert Barnett, R

Sheila "Sam" Londerno, D

Melissa Montgomery, R

Caretta Robertson, D

Port Barre Mayor

John "Johnny" Ardoin, D

"Gil" Savoy Jr., D

Grand Coteau Police Chief

Jeffrey Carl Guilbeau, I

Brad Randell, D

Melville Police Chief

Phillip Lucas Jr., D

Cole Ponthieux, D

School Board, District 6

Renee Kaiser Aymond, NP

Judy Williams, R

Washington Council, At-Large

Erick G. Fontenot, D

Mona C. Wilson, D

ST. MARTIN

School board, District 9

Marlin d'Augereau, R

Cheryl T. Knott, R

