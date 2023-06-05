Former Lafayette Parish School Board member Erick Knezek will run for a seat on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
A Lafayette native, Knezek is running as a Republican for District 7, which covers an eight-parish area in the southwestern part of the state including Lafayette, Vermilion and Acadia parishes. He is vying for the seat previously held by Holly Boffy, who is term limited and cannot seek re-election.
Knezek is the founder and board director of defense contracting firm Oceanetics, Inc. He is a former naval officer. He serves as a SWAT specialist and Search and Rescue Dive Team commander with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
"As a business owner, I know that creating a successful workforce starts with our students. We need to empower them to develop the skills and qualifications to enter the workforce and compete, or to further their education on a nationally competitive level," he said in an emailed statement.
"With my entrepreneurial mindset, courage, and passion for service, I am uniquely positioned to identify and fix the shortcomings of Louisiana’s educational system. I am ready to invest in our next generation of leaders, just like I was invested in as a child, and that is why I am running."
Knezek was elected in 2015 to the Lafayette Parish School board. He did not seek re-election. He also has served as a member of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, One Acadiana Chamber and the 705 Young Leaders Club. He participated in Leadership Lafayette and Leadership Louisiana.
He is a Lafayette High School graduate, has a bachelor's degree in ocean engineering, a master's degree in ocean engineering and a doctorate in systems engineering.
He lives in Lafayette with his wife and one child. Two of his children are on active duty in the U.S. Army.
