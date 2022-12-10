Lafayette voters have elected Jules Edwards III as their next city court judge.
Edwards defeated Roya Sadreddini Boustany in the runoff for the Division A city court judge seat, according to complete but unofficial returns from Saturday's election.
Edwards received 52% of the votes compared to 48% received by Boustany.
Boustany, 36, is a Republican. Edwards, 64, is registered as no party.
The two emerged from the October primary race with the highest number of votes, but neither had the 50% plus 1 needed to win outright. Former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard, a Republican, was eliminated from the runoff in which Edwards was the top vote-getter with 39% of the vote. Boustany received 37% and Aguillard 24%.
The judge's seat was vacated by Michelle Odinet nearly a year ago after a recording surfaced of her allegedly using racial slurs to describe an alleged burglar at her home.
Lafayette City Court is led by two judges elected at large by city voters. The court handles misdemeanor crimes like traffic violations and civil cases like evictions.
Edwards served as a judge in the 15th Judicial District, which includes Lafayette Parish, for 27 years, from 1993-2020, amassing experience in criminal, civil, traffic and juvenile cases, and launching a drug court program.
When City Court Judge Francie Bouillion retired, Edwards ran for her seat, losing in November 2020 to Odinet, a Republican. Since then, Edwards has been teaching other judges how to craft sentences to reduce recidivism.
He worked in a private law firm, and was a public defender and assistant district attorney before being elected judge. Edwards also has 30 years of military service in the Marine Corps, rising to the rank of colonel in the National Guard, and served as state judge advocate.
Edwards said he will forfeit more than $40,000 a year in his state retirement if he’s elected City Court judge.
Boustany, who grew up in Lafayette, having lived on the northside and, for some time, in Iran. She is a lead felony prosecutor under District Attorney Don Landry in the 15th Judicial District, the third district attorney she has worked for as an assistant district attorney.
She has handled cases ranging from theft to capital murder and prides herself on being a victims advocate.
Boustany also served as a public defender in the 16th Judicial District before returning to Lafayette as an assistant district attorney in 2014.