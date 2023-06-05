Roddy Bergeron announced that he will run for District 6 seat on the Lafayette Parish School Board, which largely represents central Lafayette.
The seat is occupied by Justin Centanni, who is running for Lafayette Parish assessor. The primary election is Oct. 14.
"The people of Lafayette Parish and District 6 deserve fair and accessible representation when it comes to their kid’s education," he said in his campaign announcement.
Bergeron, chief information security officer at Enterprise Data Concepts of Lafayette, said he will focus on increasing community involvement and transparency by seeking unique perspectives and community feedback to ensure improvements in accountability, fiscal responsibility and education policy.
He is a member of the Community and Family Engagement (CAFE) group at Carencro High School and is on the executive committee for Lafayette Public Education Stakeholders Council.
Bergeron also has been involved with several education initiatives including chairing the advisory board at the Academy of Information Technology at Carencro High School, enhancing curriculum as part of the SLCC IT advisory board, assisting United Way on its education grant initiatives and mentoring students as part of the School of Greatness at Willow Charter Academy.
Bergeron lives in Lafayette with his wife and two daughters.
