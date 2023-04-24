Shannon Bares announced Monday that she will seek a position on the Youngsville City Council.
Bares plans to run for the Division A seat recently vacated by Kayla Menard Reaux. The City Council last week appointed Logan Lannoo to temporarily fill the seat until another candidate is elected by Youngsville voters.
A special election is set for Oct. 14. If there is a runoff, that election will take place Nov. 18. Qualifying for the election will happen Aug. 8-10.
Bares and her husband, David, own Farmers Drugs and Gifts and have four grown children.
She is president of the Krewe des Amis Mardi Gras Krewe, co-founder of The Youngsville Chamber of Commerce and a graduate of the first Leadership Youngsville class. She also serves as a board member and charter member of the Youngsville Historical Preservation Society, secretary of the Youngsville Lions Club and an active member of St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Bares was previously appointed by the council to fill the vacated seat of former council member Gary Williams after his unexpected death in February 2022.
The need to fill the Division A seat comes after Reaux's March 30 resignation following public outcry over her behavior at the scene of a November crash. Details from the crash became public in a March 26 Acadiana Advocate story that detailed how the elected official may have received special treatment after she called the police chief from the scene of a wreck. After initially saying they would investigate the police chief's actions, council members tabled the idea to seek legal advice on whether they have the authority to do so.
Bares was one of 11 people to apply for the interim seat, but council members said they did not wish to appoint someone to the position who intended to run for the elected seat.
In her cover letter to the council, Bares said her experience has given her the skill and patience needed to be successful in the role.
"I feel my record with the city and the experience I bring would be beneficial," Bares wrote. "Our city is growing so fast, and I want to help shape the future of Youngsville."