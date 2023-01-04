Former Louisiana Rep. Raymond "La La" Lalonde, who is remembered as colorful a man of the people, has died at the age of 82.
Lalonde, a Democrat from Sunset who served 16 years in the Louisiana House of Representatives, died Friday after suffering from dementia in his final years.
"I think his constituents remember him very fondly," said Don Bacque, who worked alongside Lalonde in the House. "He was one of the people, and he never tried to make you believe that he wasn't. A lot of people, when they're in public office, that becomes their persona. They introduce themselves as a representative, kind of like a doctor, and La La never, ever did that."
Lalonde fell and struck his head, which caused brain bleeding, about a week before his death, according to his daughter, Cindy Falterman. He suffered from dementia for a few years and had recently had his medications changed before the fall, she said.
"I think he's going to be remembered as a people person because he loved people," Falterman said. "He never met a stranger and, if he met one, he was shaking their hands and introducing himself, asking where's your family from, all of that. He was very honest and a quiet listener. Not all politicians are like that. He was also very proud of his Cajun heritage. He wanted to promote that his whole life."
Lalonde, who was first elected to District 39 of the House in 1979, was a major supporter of education, gambling and cockfighting. He pushed to develop a vocational college system in St. Landry Parish and to legalize gambling in Louisiana, which he hoped would benefit education.
"He pushed heavy to get the vo-tech school system up and running in that area," said Randy Haynie, who worked alongside Lalonde as a young lobbyist. "He wanted to help those who wanted to learn a trade and get to work as soon as possible."
Lalonde grew up speaking French in the farming community of Pacanière. He joined the Air Force after high school and was stationed in Austin, Texas. He would later work for Texas Instruments in Dallas and earn his bachelor's degree in mathematics and foreign languages with a minor in physics from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Although he had a well-paying job in Texas, Lalonde convinced his wife to move back to his native Louisiana with their four children for a low-paying teaching job.
"He was a brilliant, brilliant man. He was super smart," Falterman said. "And people would tell him 'You should run. You should fix this because you're one of us. You came from poor backwoods, and we think you should do it.'"
Falterman, who was in high school when her father first ran for office, said she didn't even know her father was planning to pursue a career in politics until a friend brought it up.
"One of my friends said, 'Is your dad running?'" Falterman said. "And, being naïve, I said, 'No, he's coming in the truck to pick us up.' That's how little I knew about it."
Lalonde served in the Louisiana House from 1980 to 1995. A champion for Cajun heritage and culture, Lalonde often would speak in both English and French on the House floor. He even introduced a bill in 1988 to allow Cajuns to qualify for minority set-aside contracts awarded by the state.
Lalonde, who was against abortion rights, would often ask why the same people who wanted to protect roosters' lives were not willing to protect the lives of fetuses, according to Bacque, who represented the Lafayette Parish District 43 in the Louisiana House from 1988 to 1992.
"La La's district was a hotbed of cockfighting," Bacque said. "And that's part of our heritage, the Cajun heritage. It was our fathers and grandfathers that all fought chickens. Cockfighting was something that was very important to his constituents, and La La was a fierce defender of that."
Lalonde's nickname originates from his time as a teacher in St. Landry Parish. Students at Sunset High School and T.H. Harris Technical Institute of Opelousas struggled to pronounce his last name and soon, everybody was calling him La La instead of Lalonde.
His re-election slogan one year: "When you need him, La La est là. (La La is there.)"
"La La was very disarming," Bacque said. "In stature, appearance, he seemed to be not that intelligent, but when you talked to him, you found out what a smart guy he was. He was disarming because of that, and people would tend not to take him seriously and soon found out that they should have."
Near the end of his time in the Louisiana House, Lalonde was among those legislators named in an FBI investigation into the state's gambling industry over campaign contributions from the industry that may have exceeded legal limits.
Lalonde was never charged as part of the investigation, according to his daughter and those who worked with him.
"The negative implications that occurred at the end of his 16-year state representative career grieved him greatly," Falterman said. "He really cared for other people and listened to their needs, and it hurt him that anyone would think of him as dishonest ... His name was cleared, but he knew that wasn't always what people remember. And he was sad about that."
Harry Benoit, who served with Lalonde in the Louisiana House from 1981 to 1992, said Lalonde was one of the founding members of the Acadiana delegation of the Louisiana legislature.
"I think he was a good legislator," Benoit said. "He was sincere. He was very passionate about what he was doing. I would have been happy to have had him as my representative."
A funeral Mass for Lalonde will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau. Melancon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to CODOFIL, the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana.