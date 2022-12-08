The themes of gratitude and community support highlighted at a meeting between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Acadiana religious leaders Thursday were underscored by the meeting location: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, which recently reopened after being destroyed by an arsonist in 2019.
Thursday’s meeting is one of several Edwards is undertaking around the state to show gratitude to religious leaders and cheer the faith community for their partnership in his administration’s work on everything from COVID-19 vaccination efforts to fighting human trafficking, he said.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church was one of three historically Black St. Landry Parish churches burned down by arsonist Holden Matthews in late March and early April 2019. Matthews was convicted of federal and state hate crime, arson and other charges, and sentenced to 25 years in prison in each case, to be served concurrently.
Mt. Pleasant is the first of the three churches to be fully rebuilt. The sanctuary, located on La. 182 between Sunset and Opelousas, officially reopened in early November with a dedication ceremony. On Thursday, local religious and civic leaders shared smiles and holiday wishes with one another as they enjoyed the fresh, new worship space.
The governor said standing in the church was uplifting. Edwards visited the remnants of the former burnt church during a May 2019 visit by then-Vice President Mike Pence to assess the aftermath of the fires.
“It’s great to be back in a sanctuary that is rebuilt and I think that is an indication that we can overcome. By working together, by praying, we can overcome,” Edwards said.
Edwards, who is term limited and will conclude his current term in early January 2024, highlighted some of his administration’s key efforts, including Medicaid expansion, the state’s criminal justice reform and reinvestment package and expanding broadband internet access.
He encouraged faith leaders to continue to work with his team during his remaining 13 months.
“During my seven years in office, many of the accomplishments I’m most proud of quite simply wouldn’t have happened without the support of the faith community — without your prayers, without your support, without your work,” Edwards said.
The governor noted that churches are key connectors in their communities, whether it’s disseminating information, starting conversations about needed resources or providing people with supplies and support in the aftermath of natural disasters.
Worship houses see their communities’ needs in real time and play a key role stepping in the gap when government efforts are slowed by red tape and regulations, he said.
“It should be a great comfort to the people of Louisiana, I know it is to me, to know that we have so many people across our state who are going to be neighbors to one another. Nobody does that better than the faith community in our state,” Edwards said.
Now that the Mt. Pleasant congregation is reestablished in a permanent home, the Rev. Gerald Toussaint is hoping to shift his focus to community outreach, especially to youth in the community who may be struggling or falling into criminal activity.
Toussaint said despite the initial tragedy, it’s been a beautiful experience to see the church rebuilt and he’s humbled by the work that was made possible through God and the generosity of others.
“It’s just remarkable…We are so grateful to God,” Toussaint said.
“We realized that we had a God that was in control and not us, and we just had to wait on him,” the pastor said.
After the fire, the congregation resumed services and meetings in another church where Toussaint pastors, but when the COVID-19 pandemic began they primarily shifted to recorded or virtual services and gatherings. Now, they’re able to enjoy Thursday Bible studies and Sunday services, along with Sunday school, in their new church.
“I see the visual reactions to the message and the teaching…There’s nothing like having that personal touch and that personal relationship when you’re together. You can’t hug on the phone,” Toussaint said.
Mt. Pleasant’s leader said there are still some outstanding projects left for the church.
The main one is getting reliable WiFI set up throughout the church. Toussaint said he aims to live stream future services, both so ill, traveling or homebound congregants can feel part of the celebration, but also so the people who donated to their rebuilding efforts can see what their generosity accomplished, he said.
Since reopening in November, the pastor said he’s been able to celebrate several baptisms and christenings, and blessed the marriages that had to take place in other churches during the construction process. The new space has been warmly received, he said.
“They come in on Sunday morning and it’s hard to get them to go home,” Toussaint said.