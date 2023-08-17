A judge disqualified a Louisiana representative candidate because he did not meet the domicile timeframe required by the state's constitution.
Tom McKellar was looking to run for state representative in District 38. But failed to meet the requirement that his domicile is in the district for one year before qualification, said Judge Marcus Fontenot of the 13th Judicial District Court. McKellar is expected to file an appeal.
The case hinged on how far intentions go and rigid legal framework to qualify for office in Louisiana.
Gwen Fontenot and Renee Brown, a previous Ville Platte mayor candidate, filed the suit against McKellar on Aug. 14.
Fontenot based her assertion on the fact that McKellar's homestead exemption was transferred in April 2023 from Calcasieu Parish to his Glenmora home in Rapides Parish, leaving him six months shy of the one-year required to qualify.
McKellar's lawyer, Jeremy Harper based his defense of McKellar's displacement by Hurricane Laura that destroyed his Lake Charles home in 2020. Shortly after Laura, McKellar moved to Rapides Parish after meeting his current wife in Oct. 2021. Harper and those testifying for McKellar argued that he had no intentions to move from the Glenmora home after it was donated to him in Dec. 2022 and in fact, he has steadily improved the property and is currently constructing a new home as a "skin in the game" sign of his commitment and full intention to make Glenmora his domicile.
Harper's main sticking point was that of intention. McKellar intended to make his Glenmora home his domicile. He showed a clear goal of becoming engrossed in his community, his lawyer said, and showed no signs of returning to his Lake Charles home.
"Last thing he was worried about was his voter registration or homestead exemption," Harper said in his closing statement. "It was impossible for him not to have domicile in any place other than Rapides."
State Constitution Article III, Section 4 states that residents must be 18 years old to qualify, reside in the state for two proceeding years, and be "domiciled for the preceding year in the legislative district from which he seeks election." That last point is the focus of the lawsuit, Fontenot said.
Domicile is the key wording; in Louisiana, an individual can have multiple residences but only one domicile. It is considered someone's main dwelling. Homestead exemptions are only granted to a singular domicile in Louisiana. Online records show that McKellar completed the purchase of his Glenmora home in Dec. 2022. Fontenot said the home was donated to him by his wife. Even if McKellar resided there before December 2022, the transfer of his homestead exemption in April 2023 would mean that the home of domicile in the district he wants to represent would only be four months old, months shy of Louisiana's rules for qualification.
The plaintiff's attorney, Jacob Fusilier, questioned McKellar for nearly an hour and brought evidence of McKellar's homestead exemption April 2023 transfer, his voting records in Calcasieu Parish's 2022 election while he said he was living in Glenmora, his driver's license address that did not match his current residence and bank statements being routed towards his Lake Charles home as proof that he did not make Glenmora his domicile.
In regard to his homestead exemption being transferred in April 2023. McKellar said "I don't remember signing that document."
McKellar did not respond to questions posed to him after the hearing.
“My stance is that rules are the rules and everybody needs to follow them,” Fontenot said. “If somebody is going to be running for a position where they’re going to be upholding or making laws, then they should be expected to follow the law.”