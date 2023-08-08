A Lafayette attorney is seeking a restraining order against Lafayette Consolidated Government to stop what he believes is the unequal enforcement of the city’s campaign sign ordinance.
Randall Scott Iles filed the petition Monday in 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette, alleging a violation of his constitutional right to free speech.
The lawsuit seeks a preliminary restraining order throughout the current election cycle, as well as court costs and attorney fees.
Iles wrote that he received a notice of violation June 26 for two campaign signs, for a mayor-president candidate and for judge, on the property of his business at 1200 W. University Ave.
The notice of violation from LCG, he wrote, alleges the 4-by-4-foot and 6-by-4-foot signs on his property exceed the 32-square-feet allowed in the Lafayette Development Code.
The ability to place signs on one’s property, Iles wrote, is a constitutional right backed by a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2015.
City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan said Tuesday the case Iles is referring to in the Supreme Court decision does not apply to LCG's temporary sign ordinance because LCG's ordinance is "content neutral."
LCG “can only diminish one’s right to political free speech,” Iles wrote, “if there is not just a government interest, but a ‘compelling government interest.’ ”
Iles said he has placed similar signs on his property in the past without a problem and a property owner a few blocks away who has the same two signs up was not issued a notice of violation.
The property owner, Iles said, told him he never hosted a fundraiser for a candidate for mayor-president as Iles did.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory is seeking reelection in the fall. He faces at least two opponents, Monique Blanco Boulet and Jan Swift. Qualifying for the race ends Thursday.
One of the signs in question is in support of one of Guillory's opponent. Iles also held a fundraiser for that candidate.
Iles said he took photographs of multiple other properties where campaign signs appear to exceed the limits in LCG’s development code and the property owners did not receive notices of violation.
Logan said he was not aware the community planning and development department was sending letters to property owners in reference to campaign signs.
"I have since learned," Logan said, "that Mayor-President Josh Guillory and property owenrs with Josh Guillory for Mayor-President sgns have also received complaints and those signs have been removed."
Changes have been proposed to the sign regulations in the Lafayette Development Code.