The sole Democrat to enter the race for Lafayette's Mayor-President registered to vote on the last day of qualifying and ran for mayor of Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2020.
Priscilla Gonzalez, 39, of Lafayette, qualified Aug. 10 for the race for Lafayette Parish Mayor-President, joining three Republicans who qualified Aug. 8: Monique Blanco Boulet, incumbent Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Jan Swift.
Her entry into the race has raised questions among residents and on social media about whether Josh Guillory or his backers encouraged Gonzalez to run in order to draw votes from his opponents.
Gonzalez denied the allegation Monday and denied she was promised a job with Lafayette Consolidated Government by another candidate.
“I was going to run for School Board,” she said, “but I saw the disdain the current mayor-president has with the public.”
During the 2019 race for mayor-president, which had no incumbent, three Republicans, one Democrat and a no-party candidate were on the ballot.
Rumors spread at the time that backers of one or more Republican candidate encouraged Carlos Harvin to enter the race as a Democrat to draw votes away from Carlee Alm-LaBar, a no party candidate popular with Black voters in north Lafayette who previously worked in Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Harvin denied it; soon after Josh Guillory took office in January 2020, Harvin accepted a job with his administration as chief of minority affairs, a position Guillory created.
Gonzalez registered to vote in Lafayette Parish on Aug. 10, Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux said Monday.
Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret said when Gonzalez first arrived at the courthouse to qualify as a candidate she was not registered to vote in Louisiana and did not have a valid Louisiana driver’s license.
Gonzalez confirmed that information. She obtained a Louisiana driver’s license and registered to voter and returned to Perret’s office to qualify.
To seek the office of mayor-president, both state law and the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter require a candidate be registered to vote in the parish and reside in the parish at least a year prior to qualifying.
Perret said Monday someone qualifying for office must show an ID such as a driver’s license and swear they meet all qualifications.
His office does not check to make sure the person has resided in the parish at least a year.
Gonzalez said Monday she moved to Lafayette from Corpus Christi, Texas, in November 2020 during the COVID pandemic to care for her mother and stepfather who live in Lafayette as do other family members. Her elderly father remains in Corpus Christi, Gonzalez said.
She ran as a “nonpartisan” for Corpus Christi mayor in October 2020, coming in fourth among nine candidates, according to news reports. Gonzalez said candidates in Corpus Christi do not have to register with a certain party, but she described herself as a Democrat.
The candidate, who worked for a personal injury law office in Corpus Christi, said Monday she didn’t register to vote in Lafayette earlier because she had been undecided about returning to Corpus Christi, but has since decided to stay in Lafayette.
Since qualifying, Gonzalez said she has faced “a tsunami of attacks” from people criticizing her for not being from Lafayette and for appearing to be working for the gubernatorial campaign of Republican Jeff Landry, “which is not true.”
Asked to explain a photo on her Facebook page showing signs, T-shirts and other paraphernalia for Landry, Gonzalez said she reached out to the Lady Democrats group soon after moving to Louisiana about Democrats running for governor and was told there was no one.
Shawn Wilson, a Democrat from Lafayette, former Louisiana Department of Transportation secretary, later announced his candidacy and qualified last week.
Gonzalez said she attempted to contact gubernatorial candidates and the only campaign that responded was Landry’s, which offered her a job. She said she declined but they brought campaign materials to her home anyway.
She said she met with someone from Wilson’s campaign at ArtWalk on Saturday in Lafayette and is impressed with his resume. She has not removed a yard sign for Jeff Landry, though, and said she has not endorsed him.
Gonzalez said she is meeting with Democrats, Republicans and independents.
“I’m here for the people,” she said. “I’m not here standing for a party.”