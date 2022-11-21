Auditors and attorneys investigating the administration of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory should be finished the initial stage of the investigation by Jan. 1.
Auditors with Faulk and Winkler, a certified public accounting firm out of Baton Rouge, and attorneys with Phelps Dunbar of Baton Rouge, have been hired by the City Council and are working on the probe, City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook said.
The City Council unanimously voted to allocate $100,000 for an investigation into how Guillory and his administration handled several multi-million dollar drainage projects, two involving the quick-taking of private property that ended up in court.
A third ended up in federal court after Lafayette purchased property in St. Martin Parish without approval from the City Council. Guillory authorized the conversion of a contract for excavation work into a much larger contract to remove a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish without going out for bids and without permits from the Corps of Engineers or St. Martin Parish government.
In June, Cook and the City Council presented the Guillory administration with about 18 questions regarding the projects, requesting such things as a list of every project worked on by Rigid Constructors, the excavation contractor that removed the spoil bank; a breakdown on drainage projects authorized by the City and Parish Councils as part of the Bayou Vermilion Flood Control project; and an explanation of bids taken for the project.
Guillory, at the time, said his staff was too busy in part preparing the proposed 2022-23 budget to gather the information. He suggested the councils hire an auditor to look into their questions. They did.
In a last-ditch effort to stop the investigation he suggested, Guillory in September presented the City Council with thousands of pages of documents that allegedly responded to their questions. The council voted to set aside $100,000 and proceed with the investigation anyway.
The investigation, according to a resolution adopted by the City Council, is to determine compliance with the Home Rule Charter, federal, state and local laws and LCG policies and procedures.
When the auditors are finished with the first phase of the investigation, Cook said, they will look into whether the administration received any financial benefits from the projects.
A statement released in September on Guillory's behalf to the media states, "On its surface this 'investigation' could be viewed as political theatre."