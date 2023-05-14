Fifty-two years after state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux was recognized as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana’s first Boy of the Year, the Lafayette native was recognized on the national level for his continued support and advocacy on behalf of the youth organization.
Boudreaux was awarded the Boys and Girls Clubs of America State Alliance Champion of the Year Award at the group’s national conference in Orlando on May 3.
The state legislator was honored for his longtime service and for his efforts to secure $1.5 million in funding support for Boys and Girls Clubs across Louisiana in the state’s 2022-2023 budget.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana CEO Rhyan Wheeler said the funds helped secure member tracking software for clubs and virtual reality headsets that allow the children to participate in immersive career training exercises, allowing the youth to explore nursing, welding and other high demand fields, Wheeler said.
“We have never received state funding. There are Boys and Girls Clubs across the country that receive millions of dollars in state funding and Louisiana was getting zero. As part of his efforts, he has worked with legislators to talk about the importance of the Boys and Girls Clubs and to push for us getting funding,” she said.
For Boudreaux, advocating for the group is personal.
Boudreaux joined the club when the Boys Club of Acadiana opened in 1970. Boudreaux is one of eight siblings and both his parents worked two jobs to make ends meet, an experience many in the McComb-Veazey neighborhood he grew up in could relate to, he said.
The club offered a safe place for the community’s children, including many of his neighbors, to experience a structured environment with enriching programs and access to technology and opportunities the kids couldn’t get at home, the state senator said.
While at the club, Boudreaux learned self-discipline, respect for himself, his peers and authority figures, and began to establish himself as a leader, especially when he was named the club’s first Boy of the Year in 1971 and became a youth ambassador for the organization.
“It opened up and broadened the horizon for us to be successful in so many different venues,” he said.
As an adult, growing in his careers in parks and recreation management and basketball officiating, Boudreaux recognized the foundation his Boys and Girls Club experience laid for him and took note of how critical it was to preserve similar positive opportunities for children in the community, he said.
“I saw even clearer as I moved through the maturation process that there were more Gerald Boudreaux's out there who needed help,” Boudreaux said.
The state senator has served as a club volunteer, a multi-time board member for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana and currently serves on the board for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Louisiana, a state alliance that works to ensure all clubs are uplifted, especially in smaller communities that could most benefit from outside monetary and volunteer support, he said.
Boudreaux said he tries to emphasize to his legislative peers that the state’s Boys and Girls Clubs are an important tool in the fight to surround young people with good influences and a positive environment outside of their home and school.
“For us, as legislators, we either pay for it on the front end or we pay for it on the back end. We have juvenile justice facilities all over the state that are full and are very expensive. If we can’t have our young people in organized programs like Boys and Girls Club, working in conjunction with other agencies…it’ll cost us a lot more money to have them incarcerated in juvenile facilities,” he said.
Wheeler has worked with Boys and Girls Clubs for nearly five years and will mark two years as the group’s CEO this fall. The club executive said in their time working together Boudreaux has always shown up for the organization no matter how busy he is and is kind, enthusiastic and responsive, jumping to help with any group need.
He’s been a consensus builder and has garnered support for the area’s Boys and Girls Clubs from businesses and individuals of all backgrounds and political affiliations, she said.
“[His support] means everything to us because we can talk about Boys and Girls Club all day long – to donors, to parents – but once you’ve been through it and you know the impact it’s made, that’s what people listen to. Knowing he has this deep rooted connection to the club and he’s able to speak from experience, it’s invaluable. He is a true gem to us and it’s helped us in more ways than I can count,” Wheeler said.
Boudreaux said the national recognition was a humbling experience, but he views the award as a team win; while he’s the face of the effort, it took the entire legislature agreeing to work together to make the funding happen.
Seeing Louisiana listed among the states that financially support Boys and Girls Clubs made him proud, he said.
“For Louisiana to be on that list, it was a sense of accomplishment. We know we have young people in our state that are deserving of the same thing that all the other states that are participating in the alliance at a national level are getting. It was a sense of accomplishment and a reiteration of hope that we do have a bright future, and collectively we can do so much more,” he said.