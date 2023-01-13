LA Wallet, Louisiana's digital driver's license app, has seen a spike in usage since the start of the new year when Pornhub, the No. 2 adult website in the world, began requiring visitors accessing its website from Louisiana to verify they are over 18 through the app.
The Canadian-owned company made the change to comply with a new Louisiana law that took effect Jan. 1, drawing scrutiny from around the country. Some have raised concerns over user privacy and civil liberties, noting that tech-savvy underage Internet users will likely find ways around the new systems, while others are praising Louisiana lawmakers for protecting young people from adult content.
Other popular pornography websites such as XVideos, XHamster and Redtube had not implemented age verification processes for Louisiana users as of Friday.
About 1.6 million individual licenses have been activated through LA Wallet, which was developed and is operated by a Louisiana company called Envoc.
LA Wallet — which also features vaccination records, virtual court appearances and hunting and fishing licenses — typically has about 1,200 new users per day. Since Jan. 1, that number has been hovering around 5,300 per day.
"As more sites become compliant, we expect the traffic to increase," said Envoc President and Senior Analyst Calvin Fabre.
Privacy concerns
Fabre said LA Wallet's verification process is secure and confidential, so much so that Fabre cannot even see which users have been verified or the demographics of users requesting age verification. LA Wallet's system simply tells a third-party verification company whether or not the user is at least 18 years old.
"Hacking is always, always a possibility," Fabre said. "And you can only do your best by setting up as many precautions as possible and being very careful not to issue challenges because the worst thing you want to do is say, 'We're uncrackable.' That gives you the wrong kind of attention."
Blase Ur, an assistant professor of computer science at the University of Chicago, said the biggest risk with pornography websites verifying age through an app like LA Wallet is of a data breach.
"While the collection and profiling of people's browsing history is on its own a major privacy issue, the web browsing activities in this case, even if just the name of the website visited, is particularly sensitive," Ur said. "Even if the data is not stored, the attacker could break into the system being used for verification, recording who is accessing a site for the potentially long time they are able to remain undetected."
Louisiana Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie, said she decided to introduce the legislation — known as House Bill 142 — after Gen Z pop icon Billie Eilish told Howard Stern that watching violent pornography at the age of 11 has impacted her ability to have a healthy sex life as an adult.
Schlegel, a licensed professional counselor and certified sex addiction therapist, received bipartisan support from Louisiana lawmakers. The revised bill was co-authored by 48 other legislators and passed unanimously in both the House and Senate. It was signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards on June 15.
"The technology is what has sort of changed the game," Schlegel said. "The technology is now available to protect privacy and so, because of that, it's not unduly burdensome. If you go to the Pornhub website, you can see it says this takes less than a minute. So if we're not willing to take less than a minute to protect children — when 1 in 10 visitors to these websites are under the age of 10 — I think we've sort of lost our way as a society when we don't protect the most vulnerable."
The law provides an avenue for people to sue companies that do not comply with the age verification requirement. Adult websites are defined in the law as those that have at least one-third or more of their content as pornography.
Adult websites can verify age through a digital identification card like LA Wallet or "any commercially reasonable method that relies on public or private transactional data" to verify a person is 18 or older.
Constitutional questions
Nathan Carrington, an assistant political science professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, admits he, like so many in the state, did not know about House Bill 142 until after it became law at the start of the new year.
"I think this law, based on my reading, has a very uphill battle to be constitutional," Carrington said. "Nobody wants children to access material that is harmful to them, but the Supreme Court and lower courts have repeatedly held that you cannot overly burden adults in trying to protect children from that material. Adults do have a First Amendment right to access pornography and this law, in trying to prevent children from accessing this harmful material, is really burdening the adults who might wish to access that."
Pornhub's new verification requirement for Louisiana visitors has also presented problems for adults who do not have a state I.D. card, such as those who are attending college, visiting on vacation or temporarily working in the state. A few people who live in neighboring states have said in online forums that they're also receiving the Pornhub verification requirement even though they are not physically accessing the website from within the state of Louisiana.
"The law is very broad," Carrington said. "It is infringing on the rights of college students, of legal adults, to access this material, and somebody in a neighboring state can get caught up in the regulation." Another reason I suspect this law will easily be declared unconstitutional is that the law is under inclusive, meaning that it is trying to protect children from accessing harmful material, but it has carveouts for Google — If a 14-year-old Googles information and gets exposed to it that way, it does not violate the law."
Schlegel disagrees that the law is overly burdensome.
"When I was drafting the bill, we had local and national constitutional lawyers look at this, people who specialize actually in the First Amendment," Schlegel said. "And so we were very confident that the bill was designed in a way that's very narrowly tailored, not unduly burdensome for adults to access legal pornography, and so we believe that it could pass constitutional muster."
Last month, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, introduced a similar bill at the national level called the SCREEN Act, which stands for Shielding Children's Retinas from Egregious Exposure on the Net. The bill would direct the Federal Communications Commission to issue a rule requiring all commercial pornographic websites to adopt age verification technology.
Congress's previous attempts to pass legislation restricting children's access to online pornography have failed First Amendment scrutiny. Lee said in a statement that vast technological improvements have given his bill good legal ground to pass the Supreme Court's requirement that government use the least restrictive means to achieve its interests.
“Every day, we're learning more about the negative psychological effects pornography has on minors," Lee said in a statement. "Given the alarming rate of teenage exposure to pornography, I believe the government must act quickly to enact protections that have a real chance of surviving First Amendment scrutiny. We require age verification at brick-and-mortar shops. Why shouldn't we require it online?"