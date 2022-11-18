Melville residents will have a second opportunity to vote for their town’s next mayor after two new candidates entered the race following the death of incumbent mayor Velma D. Hendrix on Election Day.
Hendrix, 84, died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 190 and La. 741 on Nov. 8. Louisiana State Police troopers determined that Michael Cook of Columbia, Louisiana failed to yield and attempted to cross the intersection ahead of the Acura Hendrix was riding in, but instead struck the Acura on the passenger side.
Hendrix was not wearing a seatbelt and died at a local hospital. Four other people in the Acura suffered moderate to critical injuries. Cook was uninjured despite not wearing a seatbelt and was cited for failure to yield from a stop and not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.
The 84-year-old, first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, was running for reelection.
Per state law, her death triggered the reopening of election qualifying and two new candidates entered the race; Republican Robert Barnett registered to run on Nov. 9 and Republican Melissa Montgomery registered on Nov. 10, per records from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.
The mayoral race will now be rerun on Dec. 10, with previous candidates Sheila “Sam” Londerno and Caretta Robertson facing the two new challengers. Early voting opens on Saturday, Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 3, excluding Sunday, Nov. 27.
Had Barnett and Montgomery not entered the race, Londerno, who had 51% of the vote after votes for Hendrix were removed from the count, would have been declared Melville’s mayor.
Hendrix, a longtime teacher and elected official in Melville, was laid to rest Friday with a funeral service at Emma Zion Baptist Church in Melville, officiated by the Rev. Paul Zachary, and interred in Sweet Home Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter Sheila Gail Hendrix and her sisters, Gloria M. Dureseau Crayton and Gwendolyn Faye Dureseau, both of Melville, her obituary said.
The 84-year-old taught English and adult education in St. Landry Parish for 32 years. After retiring from the school system, Hendrix served with the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, holding local and district positions, per a profile from the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association.
She was also an active alumna of Grambling State University and a nearly lifetime member of her church, Antioch Missionary Baptist.
Before becoming mayor, Hendrix served on the town’s board of aldermen, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records. The town honored her passing with mourning wreaths and ribbons hung at town buildings and facilities, per the town’s Facebook page.