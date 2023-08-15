Questions about a legislative candidate’s residence could make him ineligible to run, according to lawsuit documents filed with the Evangeline Parish Clerk of Court.
Tom McKellar is running for state representative in District #38 but a lawsuit filed Aug. 14 in the 13th Judicial District Court says McKellar has not been living at his residence in the district long enough to qualify.
Gwen Fontenot and Renee Brown, former executive director of the Chamber of Commerce and previous Ville Platte mayor candidate, filed the suit against McKellar. The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Fontenot began looking into the McKeller after she heard concerns from citizens stating.
"Ccommunity members have voiced doubts about the authenticity of his domicile claims," she said in a press release.
Fontenot bases her assertion on the fact that McKellar's homestead exemption transferred in April 2023 from Calcasieu Parish to his Glenmora home in Rapides Parish, leaving him six months shy of the one-year required to qualify.
State Constitution Article III Section 4 states that residents must be 18 years old to qualify, resided in the state for two proceeding years, and "domiciled for the preceding year in the legislative district from which he seeks election is eligible for membership in the legislature." That last point is the focus of the lawsuit, Fontenot said.
“My stance is that rules are the rules and everybody needs to follow them,” Fontenot said, “if somebody is going to be running for a position where they’re going to be upholding or making laws, then they should be expected to follow the law.”
Domicile is the key wording, in Louisiana, an individual can have multiple residences but only one domicile. It is considered someone's main dwelling. Homestead exemptions are only granted to a singular domicile in Louisiana. Online records show that McKellar completed the purchase of his Glenmora home in Dec. 2022. Fontenot said the home was donated to him by his wife. Even if McKellar resided there earlier than Dec. 2022, his transfer of his homestead exemption in April 2023 would mean that home of domicile in the district he wants to represent would only be four months old, months shy of Louisiana's rules for qualification.
“I just see that people are apathetic and most races become a popularity contest,” Fontenot said, “There are consequences to elections and we’re seeing those consequences day to day…it’s just time somebody stands up and fights for it.”