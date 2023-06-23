If Louisiana had a capital resting outside its own state borders – play along with us, and imagine it as possible -- many people would claim that it would rest in Port Arthur, Texas.
That was the contention of hordes of French speaking Southwestern Louisiana Cajuns who left their native rural homes and farm jobs in the first half of the 20th century and crossed the Sabine River to take oil refinery and shipbuilding jobs in the Golden Triangle – the cities of Port Arthur, Beaumont and Orange.
Nowadays there’s a new claim that links both sides of the Sabine River: Lone Star Cajuns are staking claim to Port Arthur, an industrial city of some 50,000 people, as The Cajun Capital of Texas. That designation came courtesy of legislation filed in the 2023 session by State Rep. Christian Manuel, D-Port Arthur. State Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, handled the bill in the Senate, and Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law this month.
Tammy Kotzur, executive director of the Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the effort, which has extended over a few years, was launched in part to help the city market itself to outsiders. But there’s more involved, she said.
Port Arthur has identified with Cajuns and Cajun culture for more than a century, since they first arrived for jobs in the oil refineries or in shipbuilding yards and stayed to stamp their colorful cultural influences in music, food and language locally. Most of them left the cane fields and rice farms in southwestern Louisiana to come to urban Port Arthur and work in plants, where managers revered Cajuns for their hard work and can-do attitudes.
“That’s the biggest part of it,” Kotzur said of the Cajun Capital designation -- “community spirit.”
Port Arthur is culturally diverse, she said, with southeast Asians and Spanish speakers and a smattering of European cultures. But aspects of Cajun culture are embraced communitywide. She said Cajun food, music and fun represent “our way of life” because it is universally accepted in the Golden Triangle.
Louisiana Cajuns look westward at Texas Cajuns and see them as curious cousins, somewhat different than themselves: They spell “boudin” as “boudain” in Texas; they pronounce the common Cajun surname as “He-burt” in Texas, “A-bear” in Louisiana. Cajun musician Zachary Richard said he knew a family named “LeBlanc” who left their Acadiana home to move to Texas and renamed themselves “White” when they crossed the Sabine.
Many Port Arthur people, even those who are two or three generations removed from Louisiana French speakers from Acadiana, claim southwestern Louisiana as their family home. Some came early in the 20th century for the oil boom that followed the first gusher at Spindletop in 1901, which turned Beaumont into a Boomtown. (By the way, Louisiana’s first gusher came months later near Jennings.)
Others came following the Flood of 1927, which drove many Acadiana people out of their simple homes and toward Texas for new opportunities. Some came during the Great Depression, which had cost many Louisianians their jobs. More Louisianians came during World War II, when oil production and refining and shipbuilding aided the U.S. war effort and provided thousands of good-pay jobs in Southeast Texas.
Historian Jason P. Theriot, in the academic journal, Louisiana History, in 2017, wrote that the population of Orange, population 20,000 today, at one time swelled to 60,000 people as U.S. war vessels were built in that easternmost Texas town which rests near the Texas-Louisiana border. Texans recognized the Louisiana newcomers as socially and culturally different than themselves – the Cajuns were mostly Catholic, with little formal schooling, and spoke an unfamiliar language. But industrial managers in Texas recognized the Cajuns as self-reliant, willing and hard working.
Cajuns are generally thought of as the Acadian French who fled or were expelled from Nova Scotia and its environs around 1755 during hostilities between the French and British. At least eventually moved to Spanish-controlled Louisiana and settled in southwestern Louisiana.
“I was born in Beaumont,” said Gloria Pate, a leader in the annual Cajun Heritage Festival in Port Arthur, which held in April. But Page said her family claims Church Point, Louisiana, in the heart of Acadiana, as home. She is the fifth of seven children, she said, and only she and her eldest brother still speak Cajun French, which was spoken in their parents’ home.
Over the years, she said, she has been involved in Cajun music radio and she operates a station in Port Arthur that holds 501 c 3 tax-exempt status. Her goal, she said, is to promote the language and culture in Southeast Texas.
Born Gloria Bourque, she was married to Cajun musician Dallas Roy and, since his death seven years ago, has married Freddie Pate, who plays in Cajun and country bands. She said her love for Cajun music began in local dance halls like the Rodair Club in Port Arthur, where she began attending Saturday and Sunday dances with her family from the age of 14.
She said Southeast Texas schools teach French but not Cajun French, but she’d love to see schools teach accordion and fiddle, as well, to rekindle the Southeast Texas passion for all things Cajun.
The Rev. Kevin Badeaux, a Port Arthur native and pastor at Our Lady of the Assumption in Beaumont, said his family still claims New Iberia, Louisiana as home. His dad, Floyd Badeaux, a longtime radio and media figure in and around Port Arthur, was born in New Iberia in 1933 but moved to Port Arthur when his father, Armand Badeaux, sought work as a pipe fitter in the oil industry. The Texan Badeaux family still visits their family relations in Iberia Parish.
Floyd Badeaux grew up with Cajun French spoken in the home, and passed some along to his children, but Kevin Badeaux studied the language in school to learn it. Father Badeaux said he speaks Spanish fluently – he pastors churches with many Spanish speakers -- but he can still read French and, for local Cajun funerals, can pray the Rosary in French.
Badeaux’s mother, Lois, originally from Minnesota, said she moved to Port Arthur, where there was an established Cajun culture, in the 1950s. The Badeaux family can even claim a relation in the Cajun Music Hall of Fame in Eunice, Louisiana: Elias “Shute” Badeaux, who was born in Iberia Parish in 1910 and who played the accordion with the Louisiana Aces. He recorded on Swallow Records.
Floyd Badeaux, who died in 2019, recalled a story about his boyhood in Port Arthur when he rode his bicycle to the Port Arthur radio station one Saturday morning to hear legendary Cajun musician Harry Choates, “the Fiddle King of Cajun Swing,” sing live at the station. After performing, Choates eyed young Floyd and his bicycle outside and asked to ride it. Choates was prone to abuse alcohol and was especially prone that morning; unable to stay balanced on the bicycle, he rode it into a nearby tree.
Cajuns, of course, are not the only Louisianians who carried the French language back and forth across the Texas border. Opelousas-born Clifton Chenier, the King of Zydeco, moved to Port Arthur to work on a labor gang at the Gulf Refinery in 1946. He spoke Creole French, played Cajun and Zydeco music publicly, and recorded his first song while living in Port Arthur. He played Cajun and Zydeco music for years in clubs in Houston, Beaumont, Lake Charles and Port Arthur before reaching global fame as a Grammy-winning musician from Louisiana.
The Museum of the Gulf Coast in Port Arthur, which enshrined Chenier in its Hall of Fame, said the first rubboard was made for Clifton Chenier and his musician brother Cleveland Chenier by a fellow Gulf refinery worker in Port Arthur, Willie Landry, in 1946.
Tom Neal, director of the Museum of the Gulf Coast, said appreciation for Cajun and Creole music is well reflected in the museum’s Music Hall of Fame, which has admitted Louisiana-born luminaries like Chenier, born in Opelousas, Louisiana; Choates, born in Cow Island, Louisiana; Rockin’ Sidney Simien, born in LeBeau, Louisiana; and Grammy winner Jo-El Sonnier, born in Rayne, Louisiana.
This year’s successful legislation noted that Louisiana Cajuns transported their culinary culture to Port Arthur, “which took root in their adopted city,” through Judice’s French Market in 1927. Today the Golden Triangle claims other French-themed restaurants, including Reel Cajun; Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp, which features Cajun dishes; the Boudain Hut; Larry& Rita’s; A Touch of Cajun. Established Cajun musicians are celebrated, but so are younger musicians like Jude Moreau and Donovan Bourque.
Kotzur said Port Arthur has promoted itself for years in the Texas capital city of Austin by using Cajun symbols like alligators; the city has hosted events like Mardi Gras – which has moved to Beaumont -- and crawfish boils.
“That’s how we’ve told people about Port Arthur,” she said, “that we’re at least a little bit Cajun.”
Even Sabine Lake, at the city’s shoreline, is shared equally with Louisiana, she said.
“We have similar marshes and swamps,” she said. “We’re more like Louisiana than Padre Island.”
Everything is bigger in Texas, she said.
“But we’re at least a little bit Louisiana.”