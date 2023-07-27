Two percent pay raises for Lafayette Consolidated Government employees and a $48,000 council-approved pay raise for Mayor-President Josh Guillory are included in the proposed 2023-24 budget released by Guillory Tuesday.
The $702 million budget is the fourth by Guillory who is seeking re-election to a second four-year term this fall.
He inherited the 2019-20 budget prepared by his predecessor, Joel Robideaux, who did not seek re-election in 2019. If Guillory is not re-elected this fall, his successor will be forced to work with Guillory’s budget for most of her first year in office.
The City and Parish Councils begin a series of budget meetings Aug. 10, where they’ll review Guillory’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1 and make changes.
The two councils and Guillory have been at odds over how much of LCG’s shared operations and staff should be allocated between the city and the parish, which has significantly less money than the city.
In June, the City Council rejected a cost-allocation proposal by Guillory that the Parish Council endorsed, setting the stage for possibly contentious debate during the budget hearings.
About $33 million in expenses are shared by the city and parish with the city picking up the tab for about 81% of it. The allocation of those costs between the two entities has been a struggle for years.
The proposed budget calls for a 2% pay hike for LCG employees. In April 2019, the former City-Parish Council (split in January 2020 into separate councils) approved 2% pay raises for LCG employees triggered automatically when the city's revenues reach a certain threshhold.
Guillory's proposed budget includes raises for himself and his chief administrative officer, Cydra Wingerter.
In December of 2022, the councils approved a $48,000 raise for the mayor-president, bringing his salary to $170,000 a year effective Jan. 1. Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin at the time suggested the raise.
At the same time, the councils set the CAO's salary at $150,000 starting Jan. 1.