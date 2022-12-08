The Lafayette City and Parish Councils have delayed establishing fees for obtaining public records.
Lafayette Consolidated Government does not have a public records fee schedule adopted by the councils. It became an issue in August when a state law took effect allowing governments to charge a "reasonable fee" for public records transmitted electronically, such as through emai, without defining "reasonable fee."
LCG began charging $1 per page for electronically-transmitted documents when they previously were provided for free. The Acadiana Advocate and The Current news organizations sued, alleging the fees are not reasonable. A court hearing is scheduled in January.
The new fee comes at a time when Mayor-President Josh Guillory is under scrutiny for questionable multimillion-dollar drainage contracts and for spending tax money for police officers to drive him around as a security detail.
Under the ordinances deferred Tuesday, citizens and the news media would be charged 50 cents per page for copies of the first 50 public records they receive and $1 per page thereafter.
Documents too large to be emailed or uploaded to a document sharing site can be placed on a digital storage device like a USB drive or CD for $20.
The City Council deferred action Tuesday for two weeks on an introductory ordinance, agreeing to take up the matter at its Dec. 20 meeting.
The Parish Council deferred action on the introductory ordinance indefinitely at the request of Parish Councilman Josh Carlson, a co-sponsor with City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook.
Guillory told the City Council he will begin charging 50 cents for the first 50 pages and $1 thereafter even though the ordinances were deferred since that seems to be the will of the councils. Cook said she still wants the fee scheduled to be adopted by the councils.
Carlson reportedly requested the deferral because of a new position that would be created, a Central Records Clerk to assist the public in getting records efficiently. It currently can takes weeks, even months, to obtain public records. The process also is costly to LCG since, under Guillory and his predecessor, all public records requests must pass through the legal department.
The Current reported Wednesday the ordinance was deferred because city-parish attorneys claim putting the position under the council clerk instead of administration means the custodian of the public records, the administration, would not have authority over the person providing public records that are the responsibility of the administration.