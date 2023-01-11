Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre.
Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits.
President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday.
While he is the first to announce his candidacy for the Oct. 14 race, additional candidates are likely to follow. Two names being tossed about as potential candidates are Lafayette City Councilman Pat Lewis and Lafayette Parish School Board member Tehmi Chassion. Contacted Wednesday, both men said they did not want to comment for this story.
Martinez, a self-described lifelong Democrat, is owner/principal consultant for Sivarco Group, a full-service consulting and strategy firm with clients in Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
He's also executive vice president and chief strategist for Pride Opportunity Developers, The POD Group, associated with the Northway Economic Development District.
"I've been working in public service a long time," Martinez said Wednesday. "I've had some small wins but feel like I could be more effective on the elected side. We have an open seat and we need leadership."
Martinez said he's in the race to bring new ideas and strategies to help the community. His work in the legislature will be heavy on economic development.
"I studied it and work in it," he said. "That and public safety."
Martinez has focused his career on small and mid-sized business development, operations management, real estate, strategic planning and political strategy/consulting. He worked more than 15 years in operations management with Fortune 500 clients, including United Healthcare, Coventry Healthcare and University of Texas HSC.
He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he was elected student body president and student member on the board of supervisors. He's currently working on his master's degree in public policy from Southern University.
Martinez is a former U.S. Marine and a Leadership Louisiana alumnus.
Qualifying for the race is Aug. 8-10.