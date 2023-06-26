A woman from Rayne was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Ascension Parish, accroding to Louisiana State Police.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on LA 1 near LA 943 in Ascension Parish, according to a statement from Troop A. Claudia Barraza, 47, died in the crash, troopers say.
An initial investigation showed Barraza was driving a 2019 Can-Am Ryker headed south on LA 1. For reasons still being investigated, Barraza ran off the road to the right, entered a ditch, and struck an embankment. The impact caused Barraza to be ejected from her motorcycle.
Although Barraza was wearing an appropriate helmet, she sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
