Retiring Lafayette Parish Library Director Danny Gillane is one of four semifinalists in the running to become director of the East Baton Rouge Parish library system.
Gillane confirmed Tuesday that he applied for the East Baton Rouge Parish job to replace Spencer Watts, who is retiring.
On Nov. 9, Gillane anounced that his last day with the Lafayette Parish library system is Jan. 31. He submitted a brief note to the library board of control that did not include a reason for his sudden decision.
Gillane has worked with the Lafayette Parish library system 14 years. He was appointed interim library director in February 2021 and was appointed to the job permanently in June 2021, earning $120,483 a year, the same as his predecessor, Teresa Elberson.
With more than 38 years with the library system, Elberson resigned suddenly in January 2021, having served as library director since July 2016.
She had been under pressure from the library board for some time as new appointees were more and more conservative. Elberson came under fire after voters in 2018 rejected one of three tax renewals, costing the library system $3 million a year.
She also was head librarian in 2018 when Drag Queen Story Time, where men dressed as women read to children, was scheduled at the library. The proposed event caused a firestorm of backlash from the public and was not held at the public library.
The tipping point for Elberson was when the library board in January 2021 rejected a grant to buy books and host a public discussion on the history of voting rights. Board members said they rejected the grant because they told Elberson the two moderators she selected were too left-leaning but she did not find a replacement.
Gillane walked into the job following a media storm over the grant rejection. During his 18 months as director, the library system drew even more national attention as the board grew even more conservative with appointments such as Robert Judge, who protested Drag Queen Story Time.
Judge immediately tried unsuccessfully to shrink the mission of the library system, voted to ban at least one LGBTQ+ book from the children's section, posted two security guards next to the board during meetings and attempted to remove any input from librarians when deciding whether to ban books and other materials. He was elected board president starting Nov. 1, 2021, with less than a year on the board and recently was reelected to a second year as board president.