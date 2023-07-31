Rickey Boudreaux, the embattled Youngsville police chief, allegedly threatened one of his patrol officers by text message over the weekend.
Boudreaux allegedly sent a threatening text message at 12:06 a.m. Saturday to Tim Mikhael, according to a letter Mikhael's attorney sent Monday to Boudreaux's attorney.
"To say I'm disappointed is an understatement," Boudreaux allegedly wrote to Mikhael. "To hear that you would be talking sh-- on me after I work so hard to get you everything you asked for hits at the core. I thought we were friends I defended you every time somebody talked down on or about but to hear you are so quick to spread sh-- about me makes me think you were against me the whole time. Well I hope you can look yourself in the mirror because I certainly will look at you totally differently now.
"People like you make me sick to my f------ stomach. Just remember what goes around comes around. I'm still the Chief and I still make all the decisions. Watch what is coming. Now I have a few phone calls to make. It's my turn to make those that turned on me pay for what they have done. You just might be number 1 on the list. Be proud that you have become one of them. But remember I still make the decisions. Enjoy your little time trashing me. I don't get even I always get ahead."
Pat Magee, who is representing Boudreaux in a civil lawsuit the chief filed against the City Council, declined to comment on the matter.
Allyson Melancon, who is representing Mikhael, did not immediately return a call Monday. In an email, she directed Magee's attention to the second paragraph of the text message.
"I kindly advise your client that further harassment of and threats against my client will be met with swift criminal and civil recourse," Melancon wrote.
Boudreaux has faced increasing pressure from the public and authorities in recent weeks.
He is allegedly the subject of a criminal investigation by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office after methamphetamine was discovered earlier this month near his office at the Police Department. Last week, a formal complaint was filed with the city's civil service board that alleges Boudreaux engaged in ticket fixing, extortion, retaliatory conduct, concealment of records, election rigging and improper complaint handling.
The Louisiana Board of Ethics is also allegedly investigating Boudreaux for his involvement in a November traffic incident involving former council member Kayla Reaux. Two officers who responded to that incident were interviewed by an investigator with the ethics board last week. Boudreaux was also interviewed late last week.
"We feel certain the board will clear him of any ethical misconduct based on these malicious allegations," Magee said Monday.
Boudreaux was scheduled for a medical procedure on Friday to stretch open a blocked artery. The angioplasty was rescheduled for Monday, according to Magee, due to the chief's high blood pressure on Friday.