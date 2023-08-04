Rickey Hardy, a former state representative and former Lafayette Parish School Board member, is running for the City Council District 1 seat being vacated by Pat Lewis.
Lewis is running for the state House of Representatives District 44 seat being vacated by Vincent Pierre.
Hardy served four years as the District 44 state representative until being defeated in 2011 by Pierre, who is not seeking reelection because of term limits.
Registered independent, Hardy spent 13 years on the school board and served four years on the Louisiana Board of Pardon and Parole. He currently serves on the board of the Lafayette Housing Authority.
The current political situation in Lafayette, Hardy said in his campaign announcement, is untenable. The situation, he said, calls for decisive leadership that is transparent, open and accountable to the people of District 1.
Hardy, who was known to be outspoken while on the school board and in the legislature, said his integrity will not be compromised and he does not “go along to get along.”
“I do not shy away from controversial matters,” Hardy said. “I do my homework and work to resolve issues and not drag them out.”
He questioned why a new Lafayette Parish public library hasn’t been built on the northside of the city despite $8 million having been set aside to do so.
“The people of my community deserve answers to this question and many more,” he said.
Hardy added, “I will not sit on the sidelines or straddle the fence. I will engage in collaborative efforts with positive results. That is a council member’s job and duty.”
