Lafayette native Roya Sadreddini Boustany never dreamed of becoming a judge. But at the urging of colleagues, she entered the race and has learned through the campaign that she has the energy and other traits that make a good judge.
On Dec. 10, Boustany, 36, faces Jules Edwards III, 64, in the runoff for Lafayette City Court Judge.
The seat was vacated in December 2021 when Michelle Odinet resigned under pressure after video surfaced of her allegedly using a racist term to describe an alleged burglar at her home.
Boustany is a registered Republican and a felony state prosecutor with the district attorney's office in the 15th Judicial District, prosecuting accused rapists and murderes. She previously was a public defender.
Edwards, registered as no party, is a former state judge in the 15th Judicial District with nearly 30 years in that post until he retired. He lost to Odinet for City Judge in 2020.
Boustany said she has the energy needed to serve as City Judge, and brings with her the passion, consideration and kindness she has brought to the district attorney's office. She currently is a lead prosecutor for District Attorney Don Landry and has served as an assistant district attorney under three district attorneys.
"My number one goal is to be efficient, fair and follow the law," Boustany said recently. "As far as moving the court along, I would like to help implement new technology to bring efficiency to the court, specifically new software."
City court staff, she said, probably know exaclty what changes are needed and she would like to help them through the changes. Having been through software system updates in the district attorney's office, Boustany said she understands systematic implementation and knows that communication with the staff is paramount.
Boustany said she also would like to help Doug Saloom, the only other Lafayette City Court Judge, implement electronic tickets.
"I know Judge Saloom has other agenda items but is waiting on a partner to come and help move the court along," she said.
Boustany has long been active in community service and nonprofit organizations. She hopes to use that experience to connect those who come to city court and are in need with the resources that area available in the community.
"This will be done both through my individualized sentencing and having regular meetings with the prosecutors and defense attorneys to make everyone aware of the resources available," she said. "I have a vast knowledge of the nonprofits in our area and the resources they provide and feel as though this is a huge advantage to have in a city judge."
In the Nov. 8 election, former Lafayete Police Chief Toby Aguillard, a Republican and an attorney in private practice who was backed by his former boss, former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, came in third place and was eliminated from the race. On Tuesday, Aguillard endorsed Edwards over Boustany in the runoff.
Edwards was the top vote-getter in the race, with 39% of the vote to Boustany's 37%. Only voters in the city of Lafayette can participate in the election for city court judge.
Boustany raised the most money for her campaign prior to the Nov. 8 election, but spent most of it. Her campaign fund was down to $4,408 10 days before the election, according to a campaign finance report. But a report filed Nov. 1 showed Boustany received an additional $6,000 in contributions just before election day.
Since the Nov. 8 election, Boustany received as of a Nov. 18 $26,000 in contributions, a campaign finance report shows. She also received a $3,150 loan from her husband, Lafayette attorney Alfred Boustany III.
The latest campaign finance report Edwards filed was on Nov. 3, prior to the primary election. Except for certain transactions, the next report for candidates for city court judge are due Nov. 30, according to the Louisiana Ethics Administration.
In a report filed Oct. 31 for the period between Sept. 3 and Oct. 19, Edwards showed $24,732 in donations, in-kind contributions and other receipts and $34,069 on hand at the start of the reporting period. He reported $32,712 in expenditures and had $24,332 in revenue available. Edwards reported contributions of $13,550 as of a Nov. 3 campaign finance report.
Early voting for the Dec. 10 runoff takes place Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 at the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters, 1010 Lafayette St., Suite 313; Martin Luther King Recreation Center, 309 Cora St.; and the East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road in Youngsville.