Youngsville officers will vote for a new civil service board member in a runoff election after a citizen questioned whether last month's election of officer Tim Cotone was handled properly.
Cotone, who received more votes than any other candidate but did not win by a majority, will be up against officer Tracy Girard in a runoff election that will take place June 26 to 28 at the Youngsville Police Department. Cotone received 8 votes and Girard received 7 votes out of the 26 votes cast in the election.
The Youngsville officers are vying for a seat vacated in May by Sgt. Brian Baumgardner, who cited fear of retaliation by Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux as the reason for his resignation.
Baumgardner served as the Police Department representative of the Youngsville Municipal Police Civil Service Board for about six years and ran unopposed for the seat for three terms. He submitted his resignation days after voting to approve the termination appeal of Sgt. Justin Ortis, one of the officers who responded to a November crash involving former council member Kayla Menard Reaux. Ortis was fired by the police chief less than three weeks after the publication of an Acadiana Advocate story concerning the handling of the wreck.
Reaux did not cooperate with responding officers, including Ortis, after she crashed into a parked vehicle in Sugar Mill Pond on Nov. 12. Instead, Reaux called the police chief, who quickly arrived at the scene; she left in his vehicle without receiving a sobriety test or citation.
Public outcry over how the crash was handled resulted in Reaux's March 30 resignation from her elected position and the Youngsville City Council's decision to investigate Boudreaux and his police department.
Since then, Boudreaux has sued the City Council over its plans to investigate him, and the City Council ordered an audit into Boudreaux that found he collected more than $24,000 in taxpayer dollars for unauthorized personal vehicle expenses on top of the approved $1,000 monthly allowance he receives for such expenses.
Ortis' hearing, originally set for June 13, is now scheduled for Thursday. There will not be a Police Department representative voting on whether the firing of Ortis violated a Louisiana law that protects civil service officers. Instead, Benjamin Langlinais, the board's chair and City Council appointee, and Dawn Fournier, who is appointed by Mayor Ken Ritter, will decide Ortis' fate.
Laurie Segura, the board's secretary, said she was unsure what would happen if there was a tie vote. The operation manual compiled by the Office of State Examiner for municipal fire and police civil service boards indicates a motion fails when there is a tie vote during a hearing.
Segura said she was surprised to learn there would need to be a runoff election between Cotone and Girard for the vacant seat. It was a Louisiana Attorney General opinion from 1972 sent by the Office of State Examiner that determined that a runoff election would be required because no candidate received a majority vote.
All regular employees of the Youngsville Police Department who have completed the probational one-year period are eligible to vote for the police appointee to the civil service board.