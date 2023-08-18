Children may be back in school, but summer isn't close to being over. And those hoping for a break from prevailing heat warnings will have to wait a while longer.
Forecaster Cameron Kowalski of the National Weather Service in Lake Charles said Friday that triple-digit temperatures and continuing drought may not let up until the end of August.
“Definitely over the next few days we’ll have no rain and high temperatures,” Kowalski said. Those continuing conditions may affect crops across Acadiana and lead to weather-related grass fires, from brush areas in Southwestern Louisiana to fields located in the state’s midsection.
Kowalski said grass fires threatened rural Beauregard Parish at midweek. Overnight, there was a grass fire off Travailleur Road in Lafayette Parish. Burn bans are in effect across the state, where Louisianians have faced more than 600 grass fires this year. He said eastern Texas has also faced grass fires attributed to continuing heat and no precipitation.
Louisianians are dueling with drought daily, such as those in Lafayette Parish. Kowalski said the parish has had 27.74 inches of rain this year; normally rainfall by now would be 40.7 inches. Much of the disparity has occurred over the past two months.
He said the combination of excessive heat, low relative humidity, lack of rain and dried-out vegetation is increasing the threat of fire everywhere, especially in middle parts of the state.
He said there has been some indications of storm activity in the Gulf of Mexico, although the threat now appears to be south and west of Louisiana. There was a “westward track” moving toward south Texas.
Kowalski said the likelihood is that the heat won’t decline until the last week of August. Weekend highs were predicted in the low 100s for several days and would probably continue in the high 90s and low 100s through the week. Chances of rain vary day to day night week, with 30-40% chances on several days.
Catholic Charities of Acadiana spokesman Ben Broussard said the charity is continuing to see heightened traffic at their shelters and diner, serving about 800 meals per day. He said the capacity has been increased because of the imminent need to get homeless people indoors, but there are limits to the facilities, staff and available food. He asked that people donate online.
“We’ve had folks coming in with third-degree burns,” Broussard said. “It’s seriously dangerous outside for folks who don’t have any way of getting out of it.”
He said on average, Catholic Charities is providing shelter for 200 people every night, but there are at least an additional 150 not getting sheltered. Some are sleeping in the woods.
He said the charity doesn’t have enough volunteers to meet the needs of the homeless, and need more resources.
“We often feel alone in what we do,” he said. “There are a lot of folks who are visibly suffering.”