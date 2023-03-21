Negotiations have broken down with the owners of property on Louisiana Avenue that was selected as the site for a new Northeast Regional Library, leaving officials looking at other sites, including the former Holy Rosary Institute.
The Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control in August voted to accept a proposal from ESD Investments to sell the library system 5 acres of land at 2600 Louisiana Ave. for $120,000 per acre or $600,000 total. The property is next to Infinity College and near Northside High School and J.W. Faulk Elementary School.
The first appraisal of the property was very low, Library Director Danny Gillane said Tuesday. It turns out information at the city's zoning office had not been updated so the property was appraised in the incorrect zone.
A second appraisal, Gillane said, set the value of the land at $381,000, still below the $600,000 proposal ESD Investments submitted. Library representatives told the owners the library system is allowed to pay market value instead of appraised value, he said, but the owners would not accept anything below $600,000.
"We couldn't get what we consider a valid appraisal at the asking price," Gillane said.
With negotiations stalled, he said, library representatives sent a letter giving ESD Investments until 5 p.m. March 15 to accept the library's offer "or we're done, essentially."
ESD Investments has not responded, Gillane said.
"We take that as our offer was rejected," he told the library board Monday.
Sherica Davis, manager of ESD Investments and president of Infinity College, said after the second appraisal the library's attorney suggested Davis hire an appraiser at her expense. She did and the appraisal was $610,000, she said.
In a telephone call in December or January, Davis said, the appraiser for the library, who is used by Lafayette Consolidated Government, dissected the appraisal she paid for without her appraiser present to defend his work. The LCG appraiser said he could not accept her appraisal unless his questions are answered, she said.
A few weeks ago, Davis said, she received a letter from library representatives giving her seven days to respond to the $381,000 offer.
"I did not deny nor did I agree to that amount," she said.
ESD Investments, Davis said, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars clearing trees from the property, adding dirt and leveling it and installing electrical lines.
"We're not going to be low-balled for our property," she said, adding that she feels like library officials wasted her time and treated her unprofessionally.
Another property owner, St. Patriot Properties, missed the deadline to submit a proposal, but has since sent an offer that Gillane forwarded to the library board for consideration. Their proposal for land at 100 Shadow Bluff Drive is $65,000 per acre for the first 5 acres or $600,000 for all 10.1 acres, Gillane said.
The library system is not required to reopen the request for proposals process to obtain the land.
Gillane said he also reached out to those involved with the former Holy Rosary Institute to see if they are interested in submitting a new proposal.
Holy Rosary Redevelopment, which is attempting to restore and redevelop the historic former Black high school on Carmel Drive, in 2022 submitted a proposal to lease 5 acres of property at 1508 Louisiana Ave. for the new library at $1 a year for 30 years. The school and land are owned by the Sisters of the Holy Family.
Library board members and an exploratory committee rejected the proposal because they preferred buying land or leasing land for a longer time period, like 99 years.
Residents and some officials have called for a public library east of the Evangeline Thruway, where a largely Black and socio-economically challenged population resides. The area in North Lafayette is cut off from the main library downtown by the Evangeline Thruway. Taxpayers funded construction of four new libraries in the north, south, east and west of the parish and expanded and updated the main library.
Former City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux, before the council was split, convinced his cohorts to set aside $8 million to build the new library. One holdup has been the lack of money to operate the proposed branch. Gillane has introduced cost-saving measures and cuts, such as closing libraries on Sundays, in an effort to save money to operate the Northeast Regional Library.
"I don't want this to die on my watch," he said Tuesday.
Boudreaux took issue Tuesday with the process the library board used to solicit proposals, which cut Holy Rosary out of consideration. He questioned whether there were real conversations to iron out a deal with the nuns who own the property, including a public-private partnership.
"My very strong position is if the right people were at the negotiating table, this would be simple," he said. "I think this was hijacked by people not directly impacted and it was intentional."