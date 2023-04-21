The Lafayette Public Library has added a new category of items to check out from the main library branch: seeds.
On Tuesday, the Seed Library by Healthy Acadiana officially opened inside the Lafayette Public Library’s main branch at 301 West Congress St., giving library card holders the opportunity to take home fruit, vegetable and pollinator seeds to grow at their homes.
The seed library is housed in a wooden card catalog cabinet on the library’s first floor. The seeds are available on a first-come, first-served basis and cannot be put on hold. Library card holders can take home two seed packets per day, and are encouraged to save seeds from what they grow to donate back to the program, the library said in a statement.
Anyone interested in donating to the seed library can bring homegrown or store bought seeds to the main library branch.
The seed library was supported in part by a $2,000 award from the 24 Hour Citizen Project in November. During the presentation, team members said they took inspiration from similar seed lending libraries at the Terrebonne Parish Library System and the New Orleans Public Library’s Mid City branch.
While pitching the library in November, Healthy Acadiana director Marissa Winters emphasized the free resource is an opportunity to connect residents to fresh, high quality food, reduce food insecurity and give community members the opportunity to connect to nature.
“Systemic problems like food insecurity require systemic solutions…Food sovereignty goes well beyond ensuring that people have enough food to sustain their physical needs. The seed library puts the power back into the community to help us feed ourselves food that we have grown ourselves,” Winters said.
Programming is planned in conjunction with the seed library’s launch to educate residents about topics including gardening, seed saving and nutrition and cooking, and help participants have successful harvests, she said. Programming will be led by library staff and a rotation of community partners.
To date, donated seeds have come from community members, Chastant Bros., High Mowing Seeds, Seed Savers Exchange and Burpee, the statement said.
In addition to Healthy Acadiana and the Lafayette Public Library, team members from Second Harvest Food Bank, Acadiana Food Alliance, Woman’s Foundation, the Louisiana Department of Public Health Region 4, LSU AgCenter and United Way of Acadiana helped shape the vision for the seed project, the library’s statement said.