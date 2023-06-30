Almost everybody Shane Vallot met at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette told him he should open a food truck or a restaurant sooner or later. The food he cooked was just too good to be kept within friends and family.
When the former Cajuns lineman finished his playing career in 2021, he considered coaching, following former coach Billy Napier to Florida. Realizing his heart was still in Acadiana, Vallot told KATC, he returned home to coach at St. Thomas More and focus on food.
Last year, Vallot opened Big Thane’s, a food truck that serves Cajun cuisine.
“This is just to get started. I love cooking,” said Vallot, who played five seasons with the Cajuns, said at the grand opening. “And, well, I simply don’t know how to cook small.”
Vallot was also able to jump start his business, Ca' cest Bon Catering.
Now Vallot is on the brink of opening a restaurant, Shane's Famous Quesadilla Burgers, an establishment he says will be full of flavor.
"When I launched my catering business, the goal was to always open a restaurant one day but I didn't think it would happen this quick," he said. "It's been an interesting journey so far but I'm in it for the long haul and ready to see what happens."
A former walk-on offensive lineman from Comeaux High, Vallot has always accepted roles of responsibility on the field. When coach Billy Napier moved him to center after 2017, he was not shaken for a second by the challenge. He steadily went from fourth to second string on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offensive line depth chart and did the job his team needed.
In 2021, he started all 14 games at center, becoming one of the leaders of the Ragin' Cajuns offensive line that ranked fourth in the Sun Belt and thrilled Lafayette football fans.
“I get to tell you this: Playing football in high school and then at UL taught me everything I needed to know about leadership,” he said.
“I played football so many years, and I always enjoyed my time doing that with friends and teammates. Now, I am just trying to bring the same fun and focus to Big Thane’s, and I am putting the same energy I used to bring on the field.”
Big Thane’s menu offers burgers, pasta, wings and fries. The new restaurant's namesake, the quesadilla burger, has long been one of his specialties.
“I called it the quesadilla burger, which is basically a burger in a quesadilla style with fresh meat,” Vallot said. He also makes a mac-and-cheese burger, a seafood burger and a spicy version with pepper jack cheese and jalpenos.