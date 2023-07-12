Short-term rental owners, many of them Airbnb hosts, chastised Lafayette officials for preparing an ordinance that would ban their operation in single-family residential neighborhoods without input from operators.
The Lafayette City Council, after hearing from about 30 residents, introduced two proposed ordinances Tuesday regulating short-term rentals, one which would outlaw Airbnb rentals in single-family residential neighborhoods.
The council members, who voted unanimously to introduce the ordinances with no public discussion amongst themselves, are expected to consider final action at their next meeting July 25.
The Lafayette Development Code does not specifically address or regulate short-term rentals in single-family residential zones, so by default, they are allowed.
For several years some homeowners living next to or near short-term rentals have complained about guests having parties, parking in front of their homes and being unruly.
Airbnb owners say those are isolated incidents.
City Councilman Andy Naquin sponsored an ordinance Tuesday to prohibit short-term rentals in single-family residential zones. City Councilman Pat Lewis introduced an ordinance that would allow short-term rentals to continue in single-family neighborhoods but would prohibit renting single rooms.
Several short-term rental owners said they were shocked to learn the issue was being discussed again without warning or input from operators.
Some questioned whether resurrection of the topic is politically motivated because council members are up for re-election in October.
Theresa Pastor who owns at least six short-term rentals throughout the city, said it’s clear the ordinances were written by someone not involved in the business and without input from operators.
Her husband, John Pastor, said, Mayor-President Josh Guillory was supposed to appoint a task force to study the issue.
“Where is it?” he asked.
Short-term rental owner Mike Bass asked the council to defer both ordinances and appoint group to study the issue as was done in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Bass and other owners said they aren’t entirely against regulation of short-term rentals, but a total ban in residential neighborhoods would be the strictest regulation in the state.
The Myrtle Place home of Gordon and Allison Schoeffler is sandwiched between two short-term rentals that opened up long after they bought their home. The couple has complained of problems with the rentals for years without resolution.
Zoning laws, they said, are supposed to protect single-family neighborhoods from the intrusion of commercial enterprises and Airbnbs are commercial enterprises as determined by the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Lafayette resident Yolanda Breaux, who stays in Airbnbs while traveling, said one property on Gilman Street is renting rooms and is a hotspot for trouble like drug use and drug dealing.
“I want to protect the neighborhood I live in,” Breaux said. “I want to protect the elderly.”