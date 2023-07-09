Short-term rentals like Airbnbs in residential neighborhoods are unregulated in the city of Lafayette and by default are allowed.
The City Council on Tuesday is expected to consider introducing an ordinance sponsored by City Councilman Andy Naquin that would prohibit short-term rentals in single-family residential neighborhoods.
A second introductory ordinance, sponsored by Councilman Pat Lewis, would allow short-term rentals in single-family residential neighborhoods, but would require visitors to rent the entire house instead of a room.
“I’m not happy with either one of them,” Patrick Mould, who owns short-term rental properties in the city, said Saturday. “One basically decimates and eliminates short term rentals by not allowing them to operate in RS1 residential neighborhoods.”
The other, he said, limits renting out rooms, which would severely cut into his stream of revenue.
Homeowners who live near Airbnbs want what they consider a business prohibited from their single-family residential neighborhoods.They have a petition with about 150 signatures supporting the elimination of short-term rentals.
“We have no interest in shutting down short term rentals anywhere else in the city,” homeowner Stephanie Cornay Dugan, who lives near three short-term rentals, said Friday.
There’s a misconception, Mould said, that long-term rentals, which are not regulated, are not a business but short-term rentals are. He’s had both and runs the short-term rental properties the same.
“The difference is my house is not being destroyed by renters,” he said. “The grass gets cut. I don’t have to chase people for my money.”
Short-term rental property owners, of which there are more than 500 in the city, Mould said, invest money renovating and improving their properties. They hire local contractors to do the work. They also hire local housekeepers and lawn businesses to maintain the properties.
In 10 years renting properties short-term, Mould said he had to shut down a single out-of-hand party.
Homeowners near other short-term rentals have reported problems with the renters.
“We well documented the parties and the shootings and the murderer who was arrested by the SWAT team,” Dugan said. “We’ve had strippers in our front yard for what we presume was a bachelor party next door.”
One short-term renter, who got drunk at a downtown event, knocked on her door at 2 a.m. when he couldn’t find the house he rented.
On Airbnb, renters grade property owners, Mould said. Property owners also grade renters, which is a way to screen out potential problem clients, he said.
Mould said he would accept more policing from local government, including paying the $100 annual fee and submitting to fire marshal inspections.
He noted that most of the 500-plus short-term rental properties are in single-family residential zones that would be eliminated under Naquin’s ordinance, costing the city tax dollars and support personnel like housekeepers and lawn maintenance businesses income.
The former city Unified Development Code for the city, adopted in 2015, did not address short-term rentals, former Development Director Carlee Alm-Labar said. Airbnb was founded in 2008.
“People barely knew what Airbnb was,” she said. “They weren’t common. It wasn’t commonly regulated at the time.”
The UDC, which was rewritten after Mayor-President Josh Guillory took office in January 2020, also does not address short-term rentals, leaving them undefined and unregulated.
In July of 2020, the council introduced an ordinance to address growing concerns by homeowners about short-term rentals in their neighborhoods.
But in September of 2020, the council voted to defer action indefinitely at the request of the planning department.
Mary Sliman, director of planning and development for the city, in a November 2020 letter to the owners of an Airbnb in the city, wrote that short-term rentals in residential zones are not listed as a permitted use in the Lafayette Development Code for residential zones. But since they aren’t expressly prohibited, she allowed the Airbnb to continue operating.
Neither Naquin nor Lewis returned calls for comment on this story.