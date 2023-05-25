Immigration attorneys representing asylum seekers in rural Louisiana are calling on the Biden administration and Congress to hire more judges to ease a backlog that has doubled or even tripled the wait times for their clients.
Over the past six months, several judges have left the Louisiana bench, causing cases to be reassigned to remaining judges. Often, those cases are conducted remotely, which removes the humanity from the process, lawyers say. The process is hampered by connectivity issues in rural Louisiana. And in many cases, attorneys and immigrants have no chance to confer with the judge in person before a decision on their case is issued.
In December, Judge John Duck retired from Oakdale, in north Louisiana, after nearly 38 years on the bench. The following month, another pair of judges in Jena, hired by the DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review in October 2021, also resigned. Jamee Comans was promoted as an assistant chief immigration judge before a Maryland court, and Robert Ratliff moved back to private practice.
Almost six months later, none of them have been replaced, and their absence has left thousands of asylum seekers in limbo, said Homero Lopez, director of Immigration Services and Legal Advocacy in Louisiana.
“We never know what to expect,” he said. “Sometimes my clients ask me how to prepare ahead of a final hearing and I honestly do not know what to tell them because the judge who decides the case is not the one who handled the previous steps.”
Almost 50,000 pending cases
The backlog of immigration cases in the United States grew to one million in 2019 during the Trump administration, but it has increased since then to more than two million cases, according to data collected by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. Advocates for asylum seekers say the backlog is expected to grow now that pandemic-era border restrictions have been lifted.
Louisiana experienced a backlog of about 48,700 pending cases at the beginning of this year, said Mimi Tsankov, president of the National Association of Immigration Judges.
“We anticipate overloaded caseloads will result in expanded backlogs,” she said. “The judges can be most effective if the courts are fully staffed with adequate support personnel, and with online tools including laptops that enable Internet-based hearings.”
Last year, the Biden administration requested funding for 100 more judges, but Congress rejected it. The administration doubled down this year, asking for 200 additional judge positions, but Congress only appropriated funds for half of them.
Amanda St. Jean, the Executive Office for Immigration Reviews's regional public information officer, said that the agency had filled all 634 of the immigration judge positions for which Congress appropriated funding last year, and it is on track to assign the new 100 posts by the end of this year.
“Even without receiving the funding it has requested for additional immigration judges, EOIR’s immigration courts completed more cases last year than in any prior year in history,” she said.
Still, it is unclear whether any of the new judges that Congress allocated funding for would replace those who left Oakdale and Jena. Earlier this month, EOIR nominated 19 new immigration judges, including Gabrielle Jones, who was assigned to the New Orleans court.
But filling a post in New Orleans, hundreds of miles away from rurals centers where asylum seekers are detained, doesn't do much to help the backlog, attorneys warned.
“The New Orleans court’s expansion was necessary, but it does not address the detained docket at all,” Lopez said. “I don’t know if they can’t find people willing to take jobs in rural areas and that brings us to the original question: Why are we detained folks far from the spotlight?’”
‘It’s different online’
Most asylum applications are not granted. Migrants must prove they were or would be harmed based on their race, religion, nationality or political opinion. Fleeing solely for economic reasons does not make a person eligible for asylum.
And in Louisiana, which has the second-highest detention population in ICE facilities after Texas, immigration judges are known for their high rates of rejection.
The 15 immigration judges assigned to serve New Orleans, Jena, and Oakdale rejected about 88% of the cases statewide between 2016 and 2021, data shows. The nationwide rate of rejection was 67.6%.
EOIR has implemented several initiatives to reduce the backlog, including the use of pre-hearing conferences to resolve matters that do not require court docket time and internet-based hearings.
But attorneys say it is doing little to relieve backlogs, especially in rural areas where there is less attention.
One lawyer said he has to wait an average of two months to get the first hearing scheduled; before the departure of the three judges, the same wait time was generally two weeks.
And most of those hearings were in person, said Teresa Reyes-Flores, an Immigrant Justice Corps Justice fellow representing asylum seekers in Jena.
“It’s different online when the judges appear in Webex and connect from other states,” she said. “It is much better in a courtroom where both your client and the judge are in the same place, and you can interact and explain your case more appropriately.”
Reyes-Flores said it is common to experience connectivity issues during the hearings online. And the fact that judges appear remotely and translators participate online from a third location does not help to make the process easier, she said.
Recently, a judge in Jena began hearing cases of asylum seekers detained at Pine Prairie detention center near Oakdale via Webex because none of the locals were available for in-person hearings, two attorneys said. More often, it is a judge from another state handling a case in Louisiana.
In one of the latest cases he handled, an asylum seeker represented by Homero Lopez asked the judge to zoom him and told him, ‘If you are going to deport me, look me in the eye while you do it.’
“The remote aspect gives you the ability to remove the person away and not dealing with a human,” Lopez said. “With the online hearings, it looks like they are dealing with numbers.”