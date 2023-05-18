SOLA Giving Day generated $1,821,828 to support area non-profits, up some $400,000 over the previous year. Missy Andrade, CEO of Community Foundation of Acadiana, made the announcement Thursday.
The funds, which were raised by way of 4,702 donations, will benefit 218 South Louisiana non-profits, Andrade said. CFA hosts the annual 24-hour online effort. Donations were made on May 4 or in the weeks leading up to that day.
“We had more first-time donors and maybe more younger donors,” Andrade said in an Thursday interview after making the announcement before donors and recipients. She said CFA “ramped up” its marketing this year and participated in some training for organizations.
Donations were received from 38 states and 15 countries, including Australia, France, Brazil, Canada, China and Oman. Top causes for donations were education, faith-based organizations, youth development efforts, animals and community advocacy.
Tracy Aucoin, who leads community collaboration and participation for Lafayette Parish School System, said the schools generated more than $111,000 in donations and matches, through which all 47 schools will benefit. She said while tax dollars can support some public school efforts, it takes private donations to fund incentives for teachers and students.
“Our schools can’t do it alone,” she said. “We needed this pool of additional dollars to create the culture of excellence for students and teachers.”
Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church and Ragin’ Cajun Catholics, on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, generated some $174,000 through donations and donation matches. Emily Cortese, stewardship coordinator, said the money will fund campus ministry teams and missionaries.
She said the day included matching donations that “inspired generosity.” More than 200 people donated.
She described Giving Day as a celebration. She said donors “stopped by to eat and pray” from 10 a.m. until late at night.
“We are so grateful to have donors who stick around with us for the big events,” she said.
May 4 marked the sixth year of SOLA Giving Day, which began in 2018. More than $8.47 million has been raised since then.
Andrade said SOLA Giving Day’s brand recognition also boosts donations. Also, she said, donors can now use PayPal and Venmo to securely make donations, which donors found convenient.
She said she was encouraged by the number of donors – 4,702 – which included 1,505 first-time donors.
“We saw lots of $5 and $10 donations,” she said, which became $10 and $20 donations with a donor match.
She said she believes CFA’s efforts are encouraging “next generation” philanthropy. She said she believes that Acadiana as a region is especially community minded and generous and that matching donations help new donors enter the realm of philanthropy.
“Everyone can play a role in philanthropy,” she said. “We can cultivate that culture.”
She said CFA will increase education efforts to let donors or potential donors understand the impact of regional philanthropy. She said she hosted a donor meeting Thursday morning and wants the message to broaden about how SOLA Giving Day can be more impactful.
SOLA Giving Day 2024 is scheduled for May 2, 2024.