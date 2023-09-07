A few weeks ago, north Lafayette residents who use Brown Park woke up one day to find baseball fields, dugouts, a concession stand, soccer fields, a football field, lights, tennis courts, batting cages and trees gone.
“The entire park was demolished,” state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Rigid Constructors, the company that turned a $300,000 earth-moving contract with Lafayette Consolidated Government into a multimillion-dollar enterprise, had set up a construction site at the park on East Pont des Mouton Road with fencing and signage.
Today, what's left is a large field of dirt and a handful of trees that were spared.
A dog park remains, too, but workers cut the water line so canines using the park in 100-degree heat don’t have access to water. Officials told Boudreaux the line will be reconnected when construction is complete, around December 2024 or later.
Boudreaux, who was parks and recreation director for LCG for decades until Josh Guillory became mayor-president, said he and state Rep. Vincent Pierre, both of Lafayette, were inundated with calls from residents shocked to find their park razed and asking what was happening.
He has a lot of questions and is getting few answers from LCG officials.
At a December 2022 news conference, Guillory and other officials unveiled plans for the new Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Complex.
The plan includes building seven tournament-quality baseball fields and a larger, featured field that will host everything from T-ball to NCAA games, Michael Cullen, owner of LAND Landscape Architecture, said at the time. Improved concessions and an observation deck also are planned.
Construction was supposed to begin in the spring. Boudreaux said American Rescue Plan Act funds, designed to help local governments recover some revenue lost during the COVID pandemic, are being used to build the park.
LCG is under a deadline to spend its ARPA funds. At the request of the Guillory administration, the Lafayette City and Parish councils have been shifting money from stalled projects to those that can be started or completed faster.
Boudreaux questioned why, if the complex is to be built in phases, so much was demolished, leaving youth football players from a socio-economically challenged, high-crime area of north Lafayette without a place to practice close to home.
Coach David George said some of his players are having a hard time getting to Pa Davis Park near Pinhook and Simcoe streets for practice.
In the past couple of months, George said, new concession stands, batting cages and a board meeting room were constructed at Brown Park. A $500,000 allocation from the state was used, Boudreaux said.
“They’re gone,” George said.
The Brown Park Athletic Association, a nonprofit group separate from LCG, received $500,000 in direct nongovernmental organization funding from the Louisiana Legislature in December 2021 for park improvements and the purchase of equipment to help underserved children in the community.
Boudreaux wants to know the price of the fields, concession stands, dugouts and other amenities that were removed from Brown Park.
He also is questioning whether LCG has enough money to complete both phases of the Super Complex at Brown Park and asked what residents and youngsters are supposed to do if not, now that existing facilities have been destroyed.