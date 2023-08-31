One structure and about 30 acres were burned Wednesday in three St. Landry Parish fires that were eventually extinguished, St. Landry Parish Fire District 3 officials said.
The fires escalated due to wind coupled with the already dry conditions, officials said. Crews from St. Landry Fire District 3, Evangeline Fire District 2, Evangeline Ward 5, St. Landry Fire District 5 and 6, Eunice Fire Department, Mamou Fire Department responded.
A fire in Lawtell was extinguished overnight on Bertrand Road and U.S. 190 that began as a grass fire and later made its way to a structure, which the fire district deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Crews put out a fire on Sunflower Road northwest of Opelousas that started by burning copper and another on Sonnier Road, southwest of Lawtell that was extinguished around 5 p.m., Fire District 3 said.
The state has been under a burn ban since Aug. 7. Last week the order was reissued with an update to remove the ability for exceptions to be granted by local authorities.
The burn ban coincides with a separate order issued by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry prohibiting all agricultural burning including but not limited to prescribed burning.
On Aug. 25, Ashley Rodrigue, spokesperson for the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, confirmed a warning citation for violation of the statewide burn ban was issued on Thursday after items were burned on Houston Richard Road near LA 358 near Lawtell.
The already extremely dry conditions statewide, and the concern over first responder safety in these dangerously high temperatures, have worsened as wildfires spread across Louisiana and significant rain relief remains elusive in weather forecasts.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday urged residents — particularly those who live near dry grass, forests or other places where fires can start — to avoid cooking with open flames.
"Let’s be patient and not create more work for firefighters in Louisiana," Edwards said a news conference Wednesday. "We need to prevent what is already a serious situation from becoming worse."
Edwards said the National Guard has 452 service members engaged in helping fight fires. Crews from seven states are on 10 different missions across the state, and firefighters from around Louisiana are helping southwest Louisiana, where the biggest blazes are burning.
With continued high temperatures and a lack of rain, state officials urged residents to adhere to a statewide burn ban.
Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain said his agency issued 20 citations for violating the burn ban and gave another 20 the day before. He described the drought conditions as "unlike anything I've seen in my lifetime."
"We need 3 to 4 inches of rain. The ground is dry through the first 12 inches. It's literally a tinderbox," Strain said. "The message is real simple: Do not light that match. For any reason."