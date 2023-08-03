The St. Landry Parish Finance Committee made a small movement Wednesday toward what to do with the Confederate statue in front of the parish courthouse.
The committee decided to form a subcommittee to take feedback and discuss plans to repurpose the Confederate monument. The parish council voted in April 2022 to remove the statue but has since been stalled over confusion about ownership and cost of removal. The 2022 vote to remove the statue passed 10-3.
The timeline of the committee was not discussed during Wednesday’s meeting.
“The only problem I have with this is that council took action over a year and a half ago,” chairman Jerry Red said. “St. Landry Parish is a large parish. We have some people that may want to keep the statue and some people want it removed.”
Councilperson Timmy Lejeune offered the motion to form the committee that will be headed by councilperson Midred Thierry and consist of six people. Lejeune said he wants to see to monument turned into a St. Landry Parish veterans memorial for all military veterans but is open to citizens' suggestions.
“If they want to reface it, deface it, add a plaque to it, leave the pelican standing on top of it. We can have that discussion to get to the end of this,” Lejeune said.
Carriere said she supports repurposing the monument for veterans if it excludes honoring Confederate soldiers and it is not at the courthouse but rather relocated to St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial. During the meeting, she read an excerpt on Confederate statutes.
“Confederate monuments are dedicated to the solider and supporters of the Confederate State(s) of America…The Confederacy was created to protect the legacy of slavery. Take that in a bit,” she said.
Plans to remove the statue were stalled in July after disputes of ownership were brought by an attorney for the Sons of Confederate Veterans stating the land where the statue sits were donated by them. The process to remove it began months prior. The statue has since been donated to the Sons and Daughters of the Confederacy, Carriere said.
The cost has also become an issue. At the moment, the cost of removal is unknown. Jessie Bellard told KATC that a larger monument in Caddo Parish cost $700,000 to remove. Some residents have offered to remove the statue for free, Red said.