Fire and parish officials were on the scene of three fires Wednesday in St. Landry Parish, according to multiple reports.
Eunice City Marshall Terry Darbonne said several fires are burning in Lawtell and on the outskirts of Eunice.
One fire, on Sunflower Road, is being contained, according to parish officials. The fire was started by burning copper, officials said, and the individual responsible will be cited.
A fire on Sonnier Road had been successfully contained by about 5 p.m., authorities said.
A fire at Bertrand Road and Highway 190, was partially contained Wednesday evening and under investigation to determine its cause. Authorities say it began as an out-of-control grass fire that spread to threaten several structures.
The state has been under a burn ban since Aug. 7. On Aug. 25, the burn ban order was reissued with an update to remove the ability for exceptions to be granted by local authorities.
This updated burn ban order coincides with a separate burn ban order issued by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry prohibiting all agricultural burning including but not limited to prescribed burning.
On Aug. 25, Ashley Rodrigue, spokesperson for the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, confirmed a warning citation for violation of the statewide burn ban was issued on Thursday to Cody Fortier for burning on Houston Richard Road near La. 358.
Fortier was ordered to cease and desist burning any material on the property, the citation said.
An official with St. Landry Fire District #3 confirmed workers at the property were clearing and burning trees and had been doing so since around Aug. 14. Residents in the area called with concerns about the fire risk from the burning, and fire officials put out the piles with the expectation that once the piles were fully extinguished new ones would not be ignited.
The already extremely dry conditions statewide, and the concern over first responder safety in these dangerously high temperatures, have worsened as wildfires spread across Louisiana and significant rain relief remains elusive in weather forecasts.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday urged residents — particularly those who live near dry grass, forests or other places where fires can start — to avoid cooking with open flames.
"Let’s be patient and not create more work for firefighters in Louisiana," Edwards said a news conference Wednesday. "We need to prevent what is already a serious situation from becoming worse."
Edwards said the National Guard has 452 service members engaged in helping fight fires. Crews from seven different states are 10 different missions, and firefighters from around Louisiana are helping southwest Louisiana, where the biggest blazes are burning.
With continued high temperatures and a lack of rain, state officials urged residents to adhere to a statewide burn ban.
Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain said his agency issued 20 citations for violating the burn ban, and gave 20 more the day before. He described the drought conditions as "unlike anything I've seen in my lifetime."
"We need 3 to 4 inches of rain. The ground is dry through the first 12 inches. It's literally a tinderbox," Strain said. "The message is real simple: Do not light that match. For any reason."