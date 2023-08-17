St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard filed a lawsuit against Richard Lewis III seeking his disqualification on grounds he allegedly did not file his taxes for two years.
Bellard filed the petition Tuesday in 27th Judicial District Court. He claims Richard Lewis III, Bellard's sole competition in the race for parish president, did not file his taxes in 2021 and 2022. The hearing is Friday morning.
"I'm up to any kind of challenge as long as it legitimate," Bellard said. "That’s why I filed the petition in court to get him out of the race. So I can go back to doing what I do best, which is running the parish government."
The lawsuit argues that Lewis swore he paid his taxes over the past five years to be able to qualify for office. Bellard's lawsuit states that objection of an candidacy can be on the grounds that a "defendant falsely certified on his notice of candidacy that for each of the pervious five tax years he has filed his federal and state income tax returns."
Lewis did not respond to phone calls or text. Lewis said he has filed all his taxes and that he is more qualified for office than Bellard, he told KLFY.
Bellard said he was made aware that Lewis did not file taxes six weeks ago but waited until Lewis qualified before submitting the petition. Lewis previously worked for St. Landry Parish Government in code enforcement.
If the lawsuit proves successful, Bellard would be running unopposed and be reelected as parish president by default. Bellard said the suit isn't politically motivated because in his eyes, there was no competition to begin with.
"I don’t have a problem. If we have a candidate that wants to come out for the right reason. Somebody paid this guy to come into this race and make some trouble knowing that he can't win," Bellard said.
Bellard also accused unknown councilmembers of convincing Lewis to run. "They got a couple of council members that would love for me not to be here," he said.
Bellard said he filed the lawsuit himself rather than getting someone else to file as a show transparency.
"I don't hide behind nobody," he said. "What you see is what you get."
If the lawsuit fails, Bellard said he will begin a reelection campaign.
"I'll tell you right now, if I got to run a campaign, I'll run a campaign. It's going to cost me 100 grand because what I would do is embarrass him in the polls," Bellard said.