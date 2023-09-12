St. Martin Parish deputies are searching for missing Coteau Holmes man after he was reported missing Monday afternoon.
Willard William Daspit Jr., 58, was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday after he left his home to travel to a nearby residence in the 1600 block of Bayou Alexander Highway.
Lara Vergenal, Daspit's wife, said he left Sunday morning on his dirt bike to go check on his camp three houses down the road. When he didn't return that night, she assumed his dirt bike broke down and she went to the camp to check in but the gate was locked.
She found his bike Monday in a ditch 100 yards from their home. Daspit was wearing a helmet but it was found at the wreckage along with his prescription glasses.
"We don't understand. He wrecked 100 yards from the house," Vergenal said, "We have dogs and he walked right past the barking dogs. We don't understand it, he must have hit his head."
Vergenal believes Daspit was struck by a vehicle or ran off the road. Daspit suffered a head injury in February and suffers from glaucoma and diabetes. She said he is likely disoriented, confused and blind.
"He grew up on a motorcycle from the age of 3," Vergenal said, "He's part motorcycle, so for him to lose control, something happened."
Vergenal was sent footage from residents on Facebook of Daspit walking near the Coteau Holmes volunteer fire station nearly three miles away from their home and there were later reports that he was seen near Banker Road about five miles away. She said sheriff's deputies searched the woods around their home and now have focused their search efforts around Banker Road and the fire station.
"Tell him his wife is looking for him. He's a quiet introvert. He's not going to go up to someone's house and knock on the door," Vergenal said. "I need him to come home so I can take care of him."
Vergenal said local search parties are meeting at the Coteau Holmes volunteer fire station on 1860 Coteau Holmes Highway.
Daspit was last seen with no shirt, blue jean shorts, a baseball hat, and tennis shoes. He is 5'10", 218 lbs. and has hazel eyes and brown hair. Daspit goes by the name Bill.
If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 337-394-3071 or via Facebook messenger.