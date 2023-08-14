A proposed property tax aimed at bringing labor and delivery services back to Ochsner St. Mary has been removed from the Oct. 14 ballot.
The proposal came after Ochsner consolidated care earlier this year, reducing access to maternity for the shrinking parish.
Ochsner Health, which leases St. Mary's Hospital from Hospital Service District No. 2, notified the board in March that it would relocate obstetrics services from its St. Mary location to Ochsner St. Anne in Raceland on April 1.
The St. Mary Hospital Service District No. 2 board voted in May to put two proposals on the ballot: a new 5.5 mill tax, and one to rededicate more than $700,000 raised by a tax no longer collected.
In August, the board voted to remove the proposal from the ballot.
“We’re postponing the proposition pending some additional meetings with Ochsner to more jointly work together moving forward,” Angelena Brocato, an HSD board member, said.
Currently, the closest hospital to St. Mary that offers dedicated labor and delivery services is Bayou Bend Hospital in Franklin, which is about 30 miles away, Brocato said, or St. Anne’s in Raceland about 37 minutes away. That extra distance can have a major impact on the health of mothers and infants in a state that already has some of the worst rates of infant mortality in the developed world.
The tax proposition, which would have generated $2 million a year, will return at some point, said Dr. William Cefalu Jr., chairman of the Hospital Service District. Convincing doctors to relocate to rural communities and promoting the hospital are among its biggest concerns at the moment.
“It’s getting harder and harder to make ends meet in rural Louisiana to keep those hospitals afloat,” he said, “We’ve looked at other scenarios that appear to be working well if not all of them involve a good operator complement by a milage or community support in some way.”
Brocato said that labor and delivery services are not profitable ventures, especially in rural areas. Bayou Bend is only able to keep its OB unit because it is designated as a critical access facility that gets federal and state funding to keep it afloat, Cefalu said. St. Mary cannot be considered critical access because of its size but said they are exploring options to get a rural health designation which also comes with public funding.
Aging and declining population
Ochsner Bayou Region CEO Fernis LeBlanc stated the reason for relocating the unit was to provide more senior care at St. Mary as Morgan City's share of seniors rise. LeBlanc expects the 65 and over population to grow 11%, while the child-bearing age mothers to drop by 6.2%.
LeBlanc’s office did not respond to requests for comment.
Ochsner St. Mary handled about 200 births a year. Before its relocation, the obstetrics unit had one doctor. Cefalu said that number could be closer to 400 births a year if it had three labor and delivery doctors.
“I believe that we certainly are an aging population but I believe we have enough birth mothers to support and the number of deliveries necessary to fully support functional staff,” Cefalu said.
St. Mary Parish’s population has been in decline since the 1980s when it saw its peak population of 66,000; now it sits at 47,789. Morgan City’s population dropped from 14,000 in the 1990s to 11,000 in 2021, according to Census data.
The parish does have a slightly larger elderly population of 19% compared to Lafayette parish's 15%. The parish is part of a larger problem facing rural communities in Louisiana, a low number of births in rural areas are leading to more people dying than being born.
“We think that if we can get and recruit two physicians here and (with an existing obstetrician) have three and appropriately market the program, then we can have a functioning, viable labor-and-delivery service, and we won’t be part of the ‘OB’ desert” seen in other parts of the nation," said Bill Bourgeois, attorney for hospital district in previous reporting.
Travel time and obstetric deserts
With the closest hospital being 30 miles away, access to maternity and prenatal care has become ever more scarce in St. Mary Parish.
“In prenatal care, if someone has trouble getting out of town for their follow-up visits, they're not going to necessarily get comprehensive or good prenatal care,” Cefalu said.
Daphne Robinson, director of maternal and child health collective impact at March of Dimes, said women in Louisiana travel an average of 10.5 miles or 15.9 minutes to receive maternal care. An area like Ochsner St. Mary may be considered low access for maternity care.
“To now travel more miles than that, and travel 30 minutes or more in order to receive OB care, puts the life of the mother at risk, as well as the life of the child,” Robinson said.
Healthy women have an average of 15 prenatal visits throughout their pregnancy. Women would have 46 hours of travel time throughout their pregnancy if they were traveling to Ochsner St. Anne from Morgan City. This could present a large hurdle for women accessing prenatal when you take into account that women in rural areas are more likely be impoverished and suffer from chronic health issues, Robinson said. Women who travel further are more likely to suffer from maternal sickness, morbidity and have adverse infant outcomes like preterm births and stillbirths.
Louisiana already has some of the worst infant mortality rates in the entire developed world. Louisiana’s infants die at twice the rate of other states in the United States with 8.1 out of 1000 infants dying. Black infants are 3.6 times more likely to die and Black mothers die at twice the rate of White mothers. St. Mary Parish is 31% Black.
“To exacerbate that [OB unit] closure, will create even more problems for women in the area and particularly for women of color,” Robinson said.
The hospital is still equipped with an emergency unit that can deliver a child. But if a mother needs an emergency cesarean procedure, the hospital is incapable of providing that care. In Louisiana, 37% of births were cesarean deliveries. Emergency units are also not as highly trained in delivery as dedicated OB units, which can lead to further complications.
“We have a phenomenal emergency department and emergency room.” Cefalu said. “They themselves will tell you that when someone comes in delivering a baby, they get nervous because they’re not trained to do that all day every day. ... It’s a big step down in capabilities.”