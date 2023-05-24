Lafayette city-parish administrators say they weren’t given enough time to respond to 29 shortcomings auditors found with 2021-21 operations and were surprised to learn Tuesday that an auditor's findings were submitted to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office before LCG saw the report or responded to it.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office has been investigating Lafayette Consolidated Government at least since January. What specifically the office is investigating is undisclosed, but the state auditors may be looking into drainage contracts, including a $390,000 December 2021 contract to Rigid Constructors for as-needed excavation and dirt removal that was amended into a $3 million contract to remove a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish along the Vermilion River.
Much of a special 4-hour joint City and Parish Council meeting Tuesday was spent with five attorneys hired by Lafayette Consolidated Government administration attempting to dispute many of the auditor’s findings.
The audit for the fiscal year from Nov. 1, 2021-Oct. 31, 2022, found possible violations of state bid laws, the state constitution, the parish Home Rule Charter and LCG's policies and procedures.
Administrators were only given 36 hours, City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan said, to prepare responses to the findings of Kolder, Slaven & Company CPAs, hired by LCG to conduct its annual audit. At Tuesday's meeting, administration representatives offered more detailed responses than are included in the audit report, some of them still disputed by the auditor.
Burton Kolder of Kolder, Slaven said it isn't unusual for LCG to have only a few days to reply to the audit findings. The strain on LCG this year, he said, was because there were 29 findings instead of the usual 3-4 findings.
LCG administrators met with Kolder, Slaven representatives April 20 for an exit interview to discuss the audit, which was due April 30.
Kolder said he submitted the audit to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office without LCG’s responses before submitting it to LCG at the instruction of Roger Harris, executive counsel and assistant legislative auditor.
“He said we had to send it to him before we sent it to y’all,” Kolder said.
The city and parish councils hire the independent auditors, he said, but essentially they work for the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office, which approves firms that are qualified to conduct government audits.
Normally, audits are submitted to the Legislative Auditor’s Office after the governing body attaches its responses to the irregular findings.
Asked by council members what’s different this year, Kolder said the Legislative Auditor’s Office is conducting an investigation of LCG. They would not tell him what they’re looking for, he said.
When Guillory in 2022 refused to answer council members' questions about drainage projects, suggesting the City Council hire an investigative auditor to find the answers, the City Council hired Baton Rouge-based Faulk and Winkler CPAs to investigate the administration, including the removal of a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish and the process used for issuing contracts.
The legislative auditor's office started an investigation and the City Council's investigation was halted in March, with the results sent to the state auditor.
Legislative auditors visited LCG in January saying they wanted to look into some things, Logan said. Administrators provided them with more than 3,000 documents, he said. They haven’t been back.
Harris said Wednesday morning he is not at liberty to discuss the ongoing investigation.
Even if administrators at LCG present evidence that shows the audit findings are incorrect, Kolder said, a new audit report is not issued. The new evidence, he said, would be sent to the legislative auditor and updates would be cited in next year's audit report.
The councils took no action Tuesday. After the meeting. City Council Chairman Glenn Lazard said the audit is in the hands of the legislative auditor's office as part of its investigation.