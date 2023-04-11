The smell of sweet baked treats wafts from Elizabeth Sierra’s kitchen on weekends or after her parents have settled in for the night.
The 15-year-old owns Sunshine Bakery and creates cakes, cupcakes, chocolate-covered strawberries, churro cheesecakes and other baked goods from her Lafayette home.
“Ever since I was small, I’ve been very passionate about baking,” she said. “It’s not just a hobby. I do it because I love it and I’m passionate about it.”
“A lot of people find what relaxes them. They find it in music or band or writing,” she added. “Baking makes me feel happy and I can see something beautiful that I created. It brings me peace.”
Elizabeth has been baking since she was a child and learned to bake from her great-grandmother and great-aunt. During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elizabeth said she had more time on her hands and started to bake more.
The name Sunshine Bakery was inspired by Elizabeth’s love for the color yellow and a need for people to find brightness during the pandemic, she said.
She took the Honduran recipes she learned from her great-grandmother and great-aunt and perfected the process, evolved the recipes and leveled up her decorating skills, getting better and better with each creation.
“I worked really hard on (my first cake) and I was proud of it,” she said. “And I’m proud to see the progress I’ve made to now.”
Elizabeth loves every part of the baking process, but decorating is special to her as she gives each item its own unique touch.
Through her Instagram and Facebook, Elizabeth fills orders for single items and larger requests for weddings and parties. She also sold her baked goods during the Student Art Expo earlier this month and she hopes to one day sell at an art market.
“A lot of people may underestimate me because I’m young and I operate a business,” she said. “But baking is something where age doesn’t matter. And it’s something I want to be bigger, I love doing and I plan to continue doing.”
Elizabeth is a freshman at Acadiana High School’s business academy, taking classes that teach students about practical business knowledge and communication skills while exposing them to career fields in finance, hospitality and tourism.
But she said she’s learned a lot from her parents, who both own their own small businesses. They also act as Elizabeth’s taste testers and help her make deliveries.
“Both of my parents love (Sunshine Bakery),” she said. “They are really supportive and I’m thankful for that.”
Elizabeth wants to keep growing the Sunshine Bakery, eventually opening brick-and-mortar stores.
“I want to open a shop and after keep opening more because and keep it as something I still enjoy,” she said. “I’d have the satisfaction that I’m doing something that I love.”
“That’s the big goal," she added," but it’s important that I still have a passion for baking."