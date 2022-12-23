In the face of freezing weather, Catholic Charities of Acadiana staff members have been seeking out people who are experiencing homelessness, leading them out of the cold.
“We are utilizing staff for this work,” said Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs. “We’re not using volunteers for this duty because it’s not something you can replicate with a volunteer. We have highly trained staff who know our clientele and know how to deal with them.”
Broussard said the arctic air front in Acadiana is creating weather that is dangerous and enduring. Temperatures dropped below freezing Thursday night and a hard freeze warning has been extended through noon Saturday. Low temperatures at or below freezing were expected to last through Tuesday.
Broussard said on any given night, Catholic Charities provides emergency shelter to 140 people. Some people will seek shelter, some don’t.
“We expect a certain number of days to be under freezing,” he said Friday. “You plan for that.”
He said staff members have been combing the area in the last few days, especially where people without housing generally congregate or visit. They have been urging people to be aware of the weather and to come to the shelter.
“Our limited outreach staff works to break the ice with people sand develop relationships to welcome them into the shelter to receive essential services. They invite them to use the hygiene center and it goes from there,” he said.
He said there is “no typical person” using the shelter. Some people have families, some have jobs but cannot afford housing in a community where average rental prices have doubled in recent years.
“Freezing is a benchmark for us,” he said. “But 35 degrees and raining is just as dangerous.”
He said Friday morning it was 19 degrees outside the shelter with a wind chill factor of 5 degrees.
“I went to the mailbox and back and couldn’t feel my hands,” he said. “Think about the stress that the elements put on the body, in addition to not having your normal needs met. That puts safety and health at risk.”
Buses are running for free, so people without shelter can reach the shelter downtown, where there is space.
Broussard said volunteer hours have rebounded since the end of the pandemic. Six months ago, he said, St. Joseph Diner, where Catholic Charities feeds the hungry, has seen an increase in volunteer hours. He said the diner is well staffed for the holiday weekend, with 25-30 volunteers.
“Volunteers are showing up in a major way,” he said.
St. Joseph Diner serves some 2,800 meals a week.
He said recent tornados that affected parts of Acadiana and the current freeze have pushed Catholic Charities’ budget hard. The freeze created the need to cook additional meals and provide more heat.
“We have some families who show up in morning for breakfast, then go to work,” he said. “Sometimes families are worn thin.
“The response has been good on the freeze. We think it is a really special scenario. What happens leading up to Christmas Day is people gather together and feel the warmth of being in a home and feeling safe.
“It is natural for our community to realize how blessed they are. People have been moved and are grateful for the support they receive.”
People who wish to donate to help others during the freeze can access Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharitiesacadiana.org.